Is this the fastest climbing bike in the world? BMC says so, as it launches new Teammachine SLR01, just ahead of the Tour de France
BMC launch 5th Gen SLR01, a bike it claims to be world's fastest climbing bike, to be raced by Tudor Pro Cycling team at this year's TdF
Spotted at the Tour De Swisse, fuelling the rumours that Tudor Pro Cycling were about to get a new climbing bike, BMC has today officially released its newest Teammachine SLR 01, just in time for their wildcard entry in this year's Tour De France.
Fabian Cancellara’s Swiss based, Tudor Pro Cycling team has yet to announce its eight man lineup for the race that starts in Lille but the new bike could be the weapon of choice of Marc Hirschi and Michael Storer when the race hits the Alps, Massif Central, Jura and Pyrenees ranges.
Whilst the claims in the press release are lofty, and will no doubt give the team an added boost in the confidence stakes at least, BMC says the fifth generation of the Swiss brand’s climbing race bike is lighter and faster thanks to new materials and redefined tube shapes. BMC says it’s achieved these advancements while maintaining the same stiffness as the outgoing model. There’s also greater tyre clearance, up a modest amount from 30mm to 32mm.
To make the Teammachine SLR lighter BMC says it has used a new carbon layup alongside improved manufacturing techniques. While details on both the material and manufacturing changes are limited, BMC has released the claimed weights for the updated frameset. The new frame now weighs just 700g painted, with the fork adding 339g; these are 18% and 8% drops on the previous model. The redesigned seatpost claims a 27% reduction in weight.
It adds up to a frameset with a claimed weight of 1173g, some 16% lighter than the fourth generation Teammachine SLR. Too often, when brands talk up an updated model as being lighter, it’s actually just a case of a handful of grams. So if the 222g drop in weight is legitimate, then BMC has achieved something noteworthy.
In recent years modern climbing bikes have incorporated aerodynamics to a greater degree in pursuit of enhanced performance. When designing the new Teammachine SLR 01 BMC turned to its aero race bike, the Teammachine R 01, for inspiration.
To create the Teammachine SLR 01’s new tube shapes the engineers focused on improving the bike’s CdA, which is the coefficient of aerodynamic drag (Cd) multiplied by the frontal area (A). The frontal area was reduced across the headtube, fork blades, downtube and seat post. With the ‘A’ taken care of, the ‘Cd’ part of the equation used the R 01 as its blueprint, borrowing tube shapes, before testing them using CFD simulations and wind tunnel testing. The ICS cockpit also plays an important role in the SLR 01’s aerodynamic performance, thanks to its shape, dimensions and internal routing of the brake hoses.
The result, BMC says, is a system (bike and rider) that’s 2.2% faster than the previous generation. Looking at the bike only, it’s said to be 12% faster, which makes it just 4% slower than the R 01. BMC says this makes the new Teammachine SLR 01 the fastest climbing bike currently on the market, based on its testing.
But ‘light and fast’ need to combine with ‘handling and comfort’ for a bike to truly deliver.
BMC has chosen to keep the geometry from the outgoing model. This means a size 54 has a stack and reach of 548mm and 387 respectively. The trail also remains the same, with 63mm described by BMC as the ‘magic number’ for “confidence inspiring handling”, alongside the bike’s inherent stiffness (BMC don’t provide any data for this area).
Compliance is achieved, BMC says, via energy-saving engineered vertical flex through the frame and a seat tube, dropped seat stays and seatpost that are all designed to flex and soak up road chatter; BMC says there’s up to 14mm of vertical flex to combat the broken road surfaces that are associated with mountain climbs. The extra tyre clearance should also translate to some additional comfort if riders choose to use it.
The Teammachine SLR 01 is available in sizes from 47 to 61 and across four different build options:
Teammachine SLR 01 ONE
- Drivetrain: SRAM RED AXS (RED-E1)
- Wheels: DT Swiss ARC 1100 DICUT | 38mm
- Tires: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS | Tubeless | 26mm
- Handlebar: ICS Carbon Evo | One Piece Full Carbon Cockpit
- Saddle: Fizik Argo Vento R1 | 140mm
- Weight: 6.6kg | Size 54 with all accessories
- Price: 12,999 EUR / USD
Teammachine SLR 01 TWO
- Drivetrain: SHIMANO Dura Ace Di2 (RD-R9250)
- Wheels: DT Swiss ARC 1100 DICUT | 38mm
- Tires: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS | Tubeless | 26mm
- Handlebar: ICS Carbon Evo | One Piece Full Carbon Cockpit
- Saddle: Fizik Argo Vento R1 | 140mm
- Weight: 6.6kg | Size 54 with all accessories
- Price: 12,999 EUR / USD
Teammachine SLR 01 THREE
- Drivetrain: SRAM Force AXS (FRC-E1)
- Wheels: CR 40 SL Carbon | Tubeless Ready | 40mm
- Tires: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR | 26mm
- Handlebar: ICS Carbon Evo | One Piece Full Carbon Cockpit
- Saddle: Fizik Argo Vento R3 | 140mm
- Weight: 7.1kg | Size 54 with all accessories
- Price: 8,499 EUR / USD
Teammachine SLR 01 FOUR
- Drivetrain: SHIMANO Ultegra Di2 (RD-R8150)
- Wheels: CR 40 SL Carbon | Tubeless Ready | 40mm
- Tires: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR | 26mm
- Handlebar: ICS Carbon Evo | One Piece Full Carbon Cockpit
- Saddle: Fizik Argo Vento R3 | 140mm
- Weight: 7.1kg | Size 54 with all accessories
- Price: 8,499 EUR / USD
The Teammachine SLR 01 is also available as a frameset. It's offered oin four colours and retails for 4,999 EUR / USD.
