Shimano crankset lawsuit receives initial settlement approval

Company set aside more than $100 million to cover inspection and replacement costs

Shimano Dura-Ace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

A class-action lawsuit filed against Shimano almost two years ago regarding faulty cranksets is close to reaching a settlement.

The court case, brought forward by 14 plaintiffs, followed a recall notice for 760,000 of the brand’s Hollowtech II cranksets in North America due to “potential fall and injury hazards to consumers”.

