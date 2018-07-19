Best kids’ bikes and the best deals for summer 2018

We compare prices, weight and components on bikes from three top brands and help you choose the best model for your little one

Navigating the market of kids’ bikes is a serious business. If it’s your child’s first bike, you want to make sure the machine you opt for will provide them with a good introduction to the world of cycling.

If you aced stage one, and now they’ve got the racing bug, you want to choose a bike that will be safe, comfortable – and competitive, ideally without clearing out your bank account completely.

The greatest temptation for any parent is to buy a kids’ bike that their child will ‘grow into’. But this is likely to put them off bikes altogether – as will opting for a cheaper model which is about as heavy as they are.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that whilst kids bikes can seem pricey, children do grow out of them – the result being that there’s a lot of good value options on sites like eBay.

Not only that, if you’re buying new, they do hold their value and there are likely to be plenty of parents eager to buy second hand a few years down the line.

Best kids’ bike deals

With the summer holidays coming up, and the world embroiled with Tour de France fever, now is a popular time to buy a kids’ bike, so there’s lots of deals around.

If you’re after a deal, here’s look at some of the best options from the sales. For the bikes we’d recommend as the best available based on weight, price and componentry – scroll further down the page.

Carrera Abyss 20″ junior hybrid bike – was £240, now £168 (save 30 per cent)

Halfords has a range of deals, with up to 30 per cent off a selection of kids bikes.

This hybrid bike has 20″ wheels so suits kids’ around 7 to 9 years old. It’s got 7 Shimano gears and Tektro-V brakes.

Buy now at Halfords for £168

Raleigh Striker 18″ kids bike – was £125.99, now £180

The football inspired graphics on this 18″ wheel option might make up for any little hearts broken by the World Cup result.

Theming continues to the football shaped valve caps and bell. This one is a singlespeed (which is great for beginners learning to pedal), with v-brakes.

Buy now at Wiggle for £180

HOY Napier Balance Bike – was £110, now from £79.95 (save from 27 per cent)

There’s only three of these on offer (at time of writing) – so best snap one up if it fits your requirements. Evans sells ex-demo and display models on – there may be some cosmetic imperfections, but these are documented per bike so you can see what you’re getting.

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £79.95

Fuji Dynamite 24 Sport kids’ bike – was £299.99, now £199.99 (save 33 per cent)

Not the lightest bike – at 12.6kg (read further down the page for our advice on kids’ bike weight) – but if the little ripper in question is determined to have a bike with suspension and all the other bells and whistles, this is a good deal. The 24″ wheel usually suites kids’ around 8 to 11-years-old.

Buy now at Wiggle for £199.99

Dawes Thunder 14″ bike – was £119.99, now £79.99 (save 33 per cent)

There’s a selection of deals on Dawes starter bikes from 12″ to 16″ at Chain Reaction Cycles.

These typically come with chain guards to keep clothes and legs clean, and stabilisers for early riders. There’s boys’ and girls’ versions, but the differences are just aesthetic.

Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £79.99

HOY Meadowbank 650c Track bike – was £450, now £270 (save 40 per cent)

Quite a specific bike with quite a specific remit – but if you’re shopping for an aspiring track cyclist this is an excellent deal.

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £270

Best kids’ bikes: Popular kids’ bike brands

There are a lot of brands selling kids’ bikes – and we can’t outline every model out there. But we can give you some insight – and some comparisons – between some of the top brands on the market…

Best kids’ bikes: top models on offer

We’ve stuck with a selection of top brands to help you compare kids’ bikes for a range of ages. Purely because we can’t outline every choice from every brand available.

Of course, there are many more options out there – Canyon recently unveiled a wide range of kids’ mountain bikes and HOY children’s bikes, including track and road bikes, are well respected too.

Trek produce a range of kids bikes, and you can find value orientated two-wheelers at Decathlon from as little as £35.

Age ranges are approximate – the best way to ensure the bike fits is to check you child’s inside leg measurement and use size guides provided my manufacturers.

Best kids’ bikes: starter bikes for 3 – 5 year olds

Black Mountain Pinto

Black Mountain is doing something a little different. Launched in 2018, it offers bikes that grow as easily and quickly as children’s legs do.

The two bike range is kicked off with the Pinto, which claims to fill the role of a balance bike, a 12″ and 14″ bike. The fit is dialed in via a ‘growing triangle’ frame and gears can be replaced as little legs get stronger.

Islabikes Cnoc Starter Bikes

Ages: 3 – 4+

Weight: 5.6 – 6.8kg

Cost: £289.99 – £329.99

Ages: 3 – 4+

Weight: 5.6 – 6.8kg

Cost: £289.99 – £329.99

The Cnoc range is Islabikes’ smallest pedal bike – and suits children from three to four+ – wheel sizes vary from 14 to 20 inch. The bikes all feature a chainguard, to help keep little hands clean, and they’re singlespeeds – at this age the focus is centered around learning to pedal without confusing the situation with gears, which also add weight.

Frog 43 and 48 starter bikes

Age: 3-5

Weight: 6.3kg – 6.7kg

Cost: £240 – £250

Buy now: Frog starter bikes

Designed for three to five year olds, this is a first pedal bike available with 14 or 16 inch wheels. The seat post is quick release to make adjustments easy, there’s just one gear to keep the weight and complication low and Frog supply hybrid and off-road tyres.

Pinnacle Koa 14 inch kids bike

Age: 4 – 5 (approx)

Weight: 7.1kg

Cost: £180

Age: 4 – 5 (approx)

Weight: 7.1kg

Cost: £180

A first pedal bike with stabalisers (that can be removed), and a singlespeed chainset with a chainguard to keep mucky hands to a minimum. There’s a grab-rail for parents and wide 1.75 inch tyres that will cope well in parks as well as on tarmac. Quality bearings have been used to prolong the life of the bike, giving it a hand-me-down potential.

Ridgeback Dimension 16

Age: 3-6 (approx)

Weight: 6.8kg

Cost: £249

Age: 3-6 (approx)

Weight: 6.8kg

Cost: £249

An all terrain ready starter bike for little ones keen to explore. Rugged aluminium frame sports a singlespeed gearing system and Vee Rubber off-road ready tyres.

Best kids’ bikes: bikes for 5 – 10 year olds

Black Mountain Skog

The grown up version of the Black Mountain Pinto, the Skog replaces 14″ and 16″ bikes for children aged 5 to 8. The growing triangle remains, making size adjustments easy. There’s still a ‘growing gear’, too, plus a belt drive to keep trousers clean and easy reach Tektro brake levers.

Islabikes Beinn Multi Purpose Bikes

Children aged five to 10 are treated to a multi-purpose experience with the Beinn. Wheel sizes vary from 20 to 26 inches. At this point, gears are introduced – but with a single chainring and large cassette – this keeps the weight low, and reduces maintenance as well as shifting complication. The tyres are wide and knobbly enough for parks and off-road riding, but will still roll well on the road.

Frog 52 to 73 hybrid bikes

Hybrid bikes are incredibly popular among adults, for their versatility in combining the best of road and MTB design – making them good performers on and off-road. All models feature a single chainring with 32-34 teeth, with a wide cassette to allow for plenty of gears. They all come with road and off-road tyres supplied.

Pinnacle Koto 16 inch kids bike

Age: 6-7 (approx)

Weight: 8kg

Cost: £200

Age: 6-7 (approx)

Weight: 8kg

Cost: £200

Similar to the Koa, but for slightly bigger kids. The chain is now exposed, and the gearing has been adjusted to match the wheel size increase.

Pinnacle Ash 20 inch kids bike

Age: 8-10 (approx)

Weight: 9.1kg

Cost: £240

Age: 8-10 (approx)

Weight: 9.1kg

Cost: £240

A multi sport, hybrid style bike that’s ideal for use in the park and on tarmac thanks to Kenda 1.95 tyres. A single chainring with six rear gears keeps things simple and stopping power comes from Tektro Mini-V

Ridgeback MX14-MX24

Age: 2-13

Weight: 7-12.5kg

Cost: £159.99-£299.99

Buy now: Ridgeback MX range

Ridgeback’s off-road ready MX models come with wide knobbly tyres, from 1.75-1.95. The 20 and 24″ models come with Suntour suspension forks, too and a wide range of gears, with triple chainsets.

This range carries heavier weight penalties that others in similar age brackets, but the price tags are lower than those available elsewhere too.

Ridgeback Dimension 20

Age: 6-10 (approx)

Weight: 8.9kg

Cost: £309.99

Buy now: Ridgeback Dimension 20

Styled after the adult Metro hybrids, kids here get a triple butted aluminium frame which keeps the weight down, and the forks feature eyelets for mudgaurds. A single chainring is bolstered by seven rear gears, controlled by Shimano shifters. The Kenda Kwest 1.5″ tyres are wide and ready to go off road.

Best kids’ bikes: bikes for kids over 10 and performance kids’ bikes

HOY Bonaly

Named after an area of the Pentland Hills where Sir Chris Hoy used to ride his mountain bike as a child, the Bonaly is available in wheel sizes from 16 to 24″.

The frame was completely redesigned in 2018 to make it lighter, and 24″ and 26″ options come with disc brakes alongside a weight conscious single chainring.

HOY Meadowmill

The ‘do anything’ cyclocross machine from HOY bikes is named after a cyclocross course Sir Chris used to race on. This bike is designed to suit youngsters riding on mixed terrains.

A new Q factor crankset aims to ensure rider’s legs are closer together, and pedalling is efficient. The cranks have been shortened to avoid overstretching and pedal clipping, and handlebars are size specific.

Islabikes Luath Road and Cyclocross bikes

Age: 8-13+

Weight: 8.9kg – 10.1kg

Cost: £599.99

Age: 8-13+

Weight: 8.9kg – 10.1kg

Cost: £599.99

A bike that’s popular among junior races, the Luath can support youngsters in their early road and criterium races as well of off-road and in cyclocross exploits. The chainrings remain single – ranging from 34 to 36 tooth depending upon wheel size – with large rear cassettes to allow for plenty of gear changes. Mudguards and pannier racks can be fitted, to make a perfect family-holiday tourer.

Islabikes Creig Mountain bike

Age: 8-9+

Weight: 10.5-11.3kg

Cost: £799.99

Age: 8-9+

Weight: 10.5-11.3kg

Cost: £799.99

The Creig is a proper hardtail mountain bike with weight proportioned 60mm air sprung front suspension, hydraulic disc brakes and a single chainring with wide tyres to make the bumps and rocks smoother. The bikes can suit riders eight to nine years old, with 24 and 26 inch wheel versions available.

Ridgeback Dimension 24

Ages: 9 – 13

Weight: 9.5kg

Cost: 329.99

Ages: 9 – 13

Weight: 9.5kg

Cost: 329.99

Mimicking the brand’s adult hybrids, this 24″ wheel Dimension is carefully designed to suit the needs of smaller riders. A single chainring up front is supported by seven rear gears, controlled by Shimano shifters. This bike is ready to roll on or off-road, thanks to beefy Kenda Kwest 1.5″ tyres.

Frog 58 – 70 road bikes



Ages: 6 – 14

Weight: 8.2 – 9.3kg

Cost: £425 – £465

Ages: 6 – 14

Weight: 8.2 – 9.3kg

Cost: £425 – £465

Road bikes from Frog come with road and cyclocross tyres, in a nod to the popularity of junior racing in both disciplines. The smaller bikes in the range have singe chainrings, whilst the larger model comes with a double chainring (34/42T).

Frog 58 – 70 track bikes

Ages: 6 – 14

Weight: 6.78- 7.77kg

Cost: £270 – 300

Buy now: Frog track bikes

For children who love to ride the track, there’s a range of three bikes from Frog. They all feature short drop handlebars, 114m patented short cranks, quick release seat posts and Kenda track tyres with a flip flop hub to allow for fixed and free-wheel riding.

Pinnacle Aspen 24 inch kids bike

Age: 10 – 13 (approx)

Weight: 10.1kg

Cost: £260

Age: 10 – 13 (approx)

Weight: 10.1kg

Cost: £260

A bike that will ride well off road and on the road, with a single 36T chainring with six rear gears and Tektro Mini V-Brakes with scaled down shifters. BMX style Kenda 1.95 tyres are in action as Pinnacle have veto-ed the idea of front suspension, which can add to the weight and can be ineffective for children with small upper bodies. Two chain plates prevent the chain from slipping.

Pinnacle Kauri 26 inch kids bike

Age: 13+

Weight: 11.6kg

Cost: £380

Age: 13+

Weight: 11.6kg

Cost: £380

This is an all-round bike that will still roll on the road, but hydraulic disc brakes and Maxxis Crossmark 2.1 tyres mean it’s got the pedigree to be a great first mountain bike. A single chainring with nine rear gears provides plenty of options on the hills and twin chain plates prevent slippage and greasy hands.

Cheap kids bikes

The options above are perhaps not the cheapest kids bikes, and though lightweight bikes with ergonomic touch points will offer the best entry point into cycling, we realise they’re not affordable for everyone.

There are plenty of alternatives on the market for those looking to spend a little less. Decathlon stock a wide range of kids bikes that will provide hours of fun, with prices starting at £35.

If you’re looking for a children’s bike that isn’t too expensive, try to look for one that keeps it relatively simple – some come with suspension and tons of gears which can look very appealing to little ones keep to emulate their parents. However, their enjoyment will be bolstered by a lightweight construction – and in most cases suspension won’t come into play due to their light body weight and the gears may prove more complicated than expected!

Quality kids’ bikes: what to look for

Quality kids’ bikes are definitely not simply scaled-down adult bikes, they have specific geometry and components optimised for the proportions of a child. Here are some of the key considerations:

Weight of kids’ bikes

Cheap kids’ bikes will often have several flaws, most notable will be their weight. When cutting costs, brands will have to use heavier components and the frame will often weigh more too – creating an overall mass that often reflects a notable percentage of the child’s weight. Parents sometimes struggle to understand why every incline results in an outbreak of the waterworks – but we’d be crying too if our bikes weighed half as much as us.

One characteristic that is shared with adult bikes is the trade-off between low weight and robustness. Any child’s bike needs to withstand some rough treatment, but a heavy-duty bike which is difficult to get moving will likely put a child off riding.

Do kids’ bikes need suspension forks and lots of gears?

Some children want a bike that looks just like an adult version – and if they’re aspiring after an adult mountain biker, things can get tricky. It’s common to see children’s bikes with suspension forks, but most quality manufacturers don’t provide this until children are at least eight years old.

This is because a young child’s upper body mass is low and they’re rarely able to get the most from even finely tuned, responsive forks – and suspension will always add to the overall weight of the bike.

When it comes to gears – these should be introduced gradually. Most brands opt for single chainrings, with a wide spread at the rear cassette. For learners, this makes the whole process easier – and for older children, even those on racing road bikes, the single chainring allows the brand to keep the weight down.

Kids’ bike geometry

When creating quality a kids’ bike with optimum geometry, reach is the first thing to consider. With longer legs relative to their torso, and musculature that doesn’t allow them to lean forward as an adult would, a shorter reach is a must. As a minimum requirement the bike needs a proportionately shorter top tube, and a short stem.

The better bikes on the market will also come with custom-designed bars with a short reach and drop to maintain a comfortable riding position. Islabikes also use custom-made brake levers with shorter reach and greater leverage for smaller hands with a less powerful grip.

Get them started on a balance bike



Foot placement is equally important, and getting that right for narrower hips calls for more bespoke components.

“I noticed that the cranks on many children’s bikes forced them to pedal with their legs in an inverted V, which is not efficient or comfortable,” Rowntree explained. “This also creates a turning moment when they pedal, so the bike has a tendency to zig-zag.”

Frog bikes, who commissioned research from Brunel University that involved measuring around 500 kids, found even more conclusive evidence. Narrowing pedal placement resulted in 25 per cent increase in pedalling efficiency and better leg joint alignment.

To create a closer foot placement, both companies designed their own narrow bottom brackets with cranks in multiple lengths. This has the added benefit of improving ground clearance when the bike leans over while also making it easier for the child to put their foot down.

Are boys’ and girls’ bikes different?

Some brands will offer separate models for boys and girls. However, when we spoke to Isla Rowntree she was clear that her anthropometric data showed no notable differences between the measurements of boys’ and girls’ limbs. Though in later life, some women might choose to opt for female specific bikes, at a young age this isn’t deemed necessary by most experts.

Though it’s understandable that any child will want a bike they find aesthetically suited to their own tastes, most brands making quality children’s bikes offer a range of paint jobs to suit the tastes of young racers.

When buying a kids’ bike, do:

Look for a bike with scaled-down components, not just adult ones on a smaller frame

Check the weight of the bike against competitors

Make sure your child can operate the brake and gear levers comfortably

Check for close pedal spacing and a low bottom bracket for comfortable pedalling and safe stopping

Take the bike to a shop if you are unsure of how to set it up and get the fit right

When buying a kids’ bike, don’t:

Buy a bike which is too large in the expectation that a child will grow into it. They will have a nervous time until they do

Get a bike which is too heavy for a child to enjoy riding

Buy a bike without the flexibility for different types of riding

Just consider the up-front cost of the bike, longevity and resale value are important too

Kids’ bike styles and wheel sizes explained

The appropriate bike style and wheel size for your child will vary depending upon the style of riding they are doing, and their rate of growth. However, to help you find the right ballpark, here’s a look at the common journey:

Balance bikes – ages 18months to five years

In the last few years, balance bikes have become the most popular option for a child’s first bike. These have no cranks or pedals, and teach children to push along with their feet. Unlike the traditional method of starting on a pedal bike with stabalisers, balance bikes teach children to use their body weight to control the bike – a useful skill when they start to push the pedals. Experts believe children who started out on a balance bike often find the transition to independent cycling much smoother.

Starter bikes for ages three to five

At this point, bikes will have pedals and a chain to drive the wheels. Gears are often not deemed necessary, with children instead learning the basic skills – uncomplicated by shifting. Tyres will often be multi-use and wheel sizes usually sits at 14 to 16 inch.

Kids’ bikes for ages five to ten

Of course, children will grow a lot in this age bracket – and wheel sizes usually start at 16 inches and go up to 26 inches – which is only a little smaller than a standard adult road bike wheel. Most brands will estimate the wheel and frame size ideal for each age – but clearly children grow at different rates, so check the size guide and ideally organise a test ride so you can be sure the bike fits.

Children may start wanting to explore the world a little more – and often these bikes will have some gears to help them negotiate any obstacles the terrain throws up at them. Single chainrings remain popular within this age group – with HOY bikes, Pinnacle, Islabikes and Frog bikes all sticking to one-by.

Kids’ road bikes and kids’ cyclocross bikes

Junior road and cyclocross racing are big news – and of course having the right bike for the job will help to spur on your child’s enthusiasm. Versatility is key – Frog’s ‘Road’ range and Islabikes ‘Luath’ family both have enough clearance for mudguards, racks, and cyclo-cross tyres. Frog even supplies all its bikes with two sets of tyres: one for road use and a wider, knobbly set for off-road.

Both brands’ bikes have been used in criterium and cyclo-cross races, with their cantilever brakes and tyre clearance suitable for both. Parents have even reported children completing Land’s End to John O’ Groats on them.

At the younger end of the scale, most brands stick to a single chainring at the front, with a widely spaced cassette at the rear. If you’re looking at a double set-up, check the weight and make sure you’re child won’t be paying for the shifting power with extra pounds.

Kids’ mountain bikes

For those that want to enjoy a little rough and tumble through the woods, then a proper kids’ mountain bike might be on the cards. Knobbly tyres that will provide plenty of traction are available from the starter bike category – but it’s only at the 24 inch wheel size for kids over eight that you’ll start to see front suspension. These should be tuned for a lighter rider.