Hoy won two more gold medals in London to surpass the tally of rower, Sir Steve Redgrave.

Hoy retired in early 2013 but still works in the cycling industry. He launched his own range of bikes with Evans and works to promote cycling.

The velodrome built in Glasgow for the 2014 Commonwealth Games was named after him, although Hoy is himself from Edinburgh.

Nationality: British

Date of birth: 23/03/1976

Height: 1.85m

Weight: 93kg

Team: Now retired

Twitter: @chrishoy

Chris Hoy became Great Britain's greatest ever Olympian at the London Games when he won his sixth gold medal. The Scot won his first Olympic medal in Sydney 2000 and his first gold in the kilometre TT in Athens 2004.

He then hit the big time when he won three gold medals in Beijing and returned to the UK as a national hero and instant sporting celebrity.