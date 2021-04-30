Chris Hoy
Hoy won two more gold medals in London to surpass the tally of rower, Sir Steve Redgrave.
Hoy retired in early 2013 but still works in the cycling industry. He launched his own range of bikes with Evans and works to promote cycling.
The velodrome built in Glasgow for the 2014 Commonwealth Games was named after him, although Hoy is himself from Edinburgh.
Nationality: British
Date of birth: 23/03/1976
Height: 1.85m
Weight: 93kg
Team: Now retired
Twitter: @chrishoy
Chris Hoy became Great Britain's greatest ever Olympian at the London Games when he won his sixth gold medal. The Scot won his first Olympic medal in Sydney 2000 and his first gold in the kilometre TT in Athens 2004.
He then hit the big time when he won three gold medals in Beijing and returned to the UK as a national hero and instant sporting celebrity.
Latest
‘Drivers and cyclists need to be less tribal, we are just people trying to get around,’ says Sir Chris Hoy
Sir Chris Hoy says drivers and cyclists need to be less tribal, and accept that “we’re just people trying to get around.”
-
Sir Chris Hoy calls for end to ‘us and them’ mentality between cyclists and drivers
Sir Chris Hoy said drivers and cyclists need to put themselves in each other’s shoes to improve road safety.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Chris Hoy apologises after saying he 'feels sorry for Mamils' and compares them to 'overweight football fans'
Chris Hoy has apologised for an article in which he offered style advice and said he "feels sorry for Mamils", saying that it was written tongue-in-cheek.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Chris Hoy: 'It's the right time for British cycling to have a shake-up'
Olympic track sprint gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy says that British cycling has been 'challenged' but not tarnished by recent revelations
By Nigel Wynn •
-
British Cycling confirms HSBC sponsorship deal
Sir Chris Hoy says the deal will "help anyone who wants to get on a bike" right up to the elite levels of the sport.
By Vern Pitt •
-
Put it away Chris Hoy! Rider-turned-pundit caught out on camera
Sir Chris Hoy was twice caught on camera checking his phone. Was he playing Pokemon Go? Whatever, his reaction was priceless
By Simon Richardson •
-
Steve Redgrave: 'I’m getting fed up with these cyclists!'
British Olympian Steve Redgrave "honoured" as Bradley Wiggins joins the five-time Olympic gold medallist club
By Richard Abraham •
-
Chris Hoy voted Britain's best Olympian; Bradley Wiggins down in eighth
With six gold medals from three Olympic Games, Sir Chris Hoy was voted Britain's favourite Olympian in a poll by Team GB outfitters Simon Jersey
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Sir Chris Hoy on Shane Sutton: "I have never met anyone who gave so much"
Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy issues statement on Shane Sutton, saying that his "his uncompromising approach yielded unparalleled results"
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Sir Chris Hoy to race at Le Mans 24 hour event
The track legend to take on a new challenge
By James Smurthwaite •