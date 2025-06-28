'You could turn up to a race in the rainbow jersey, and no one would bat an eyelid'

How a former British hill climb champion ended up being a marked man on the Indian road racing scene

Road racing in India
(Image credit: Jadhar Sushant)
By
published

The Western Ghats, a tropical mountain range in India, are home to tigers, leopards, elephants and monkeys. Fortunately, it was only the monkeys that made an appearance when Jim Henderson crashed during a gruelling road race in February.

The Sahyadri Classic, one of India's most prestigious races, saw nearly 200 riders from all over the subcontinent competing on a course that included six ghats - mountain passes - and 3,460m of climbing. Five-time UK national hill-climb champion and veteran of the Premier Calendar road race series, Henderson was a marked man as he lined up for the start in the pre-dawn light.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1