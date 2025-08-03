'Abandoning will never be an option' - broken and bruised, these riders are just trying to finish the Tour de France Femmes

For the smaller teams at the race, reaching the end is a goal in itself

Alison Avoine of St Michel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Alison Avoine is crying inconsolably. Sitting on the ground, her face in her hands, the Frenchwoman's soigneur at St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 tries to comfort her. Fans walk past, filtering away from the barriers by the finish line. They stop to look at the commotion, but the sight is distressing – they dare not stare too long. There are whispers, concerns. What has gone wrong? Why is that poor rider sobbing?

More than half an hour had passed since the end of stage five of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift when Avoine crossed the line. She had finished alongside her team-mate, Elyne Roussel, 131st and 132nd on the day – second last and last. Both made the time cut by a handful of minutes.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1