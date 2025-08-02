Giulio Ciccone swoops for solo win at San Sebastián Classic in first race after crashing out of Giro d'Italia

Lidl-Trek's Ciccone finishes ahead of UAE's duo Jan Christen with Red Bull's Primož Roglič

Lidl-Trek&#039;s Giulio Ciccone celebrates victory in San Sebastián
Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone celebrates victory in San Sebastián two-and-a-half months after crashing out of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
last updated

Two-and-a-half months after crashing out of the Giro d'Italia, Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) marked his return to racing in brilliant fashion by taking a solo victory in the Clásica San Sebastián. The Italian finished nine seconds ahead of Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), after dropping the young Swiss on the final climb of the Murgil.

Third place went to Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who edged Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike), the pair just ahead of Christen's UAE teammate Isaac Del Toro, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1