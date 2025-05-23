'This is one insane Grand Tour': Mads Pedersen romps to fourth victory on Giro d'Italia stage 13

The Dane battled it out in the final sprint with Wout van Aert and Isaac Del Toro to take an impressive hill-top win

Mads Pedersen wins stage 13 Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
Mads Pedersen called the 2025 Giro d'Italia "one insane Grand Tour" after romping home to a fourth stage win at the hill-top finale of Vicenza on stage 13.

The Lidl-Trek rider led in fancied Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and maglia rosa Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the end of a hilly and hard fought final section of the stage, that saw the riders pass through the finish before a 20km final loop back round.

