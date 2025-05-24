Kasper Asgreen takes sensational solo victory from the breakaway on dramatic Giro d’Italia stage 14

The EF Education-EasyPost rider led from the start, to take his first stage victory at the Giro.

Kasper Asgreen celebrates his first Giro stage victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
EF Education-EasyPost rider Kasper Asgreen took a sensational solo victory from the breakaway on Giro d’Italia stage 14 after a dramatic final 20km.

The victory marks the rider’s first win on his debut Giro d’Italia and his second Grand Tour stage victory, increasing EF Education-EasyPost’s stage wins to two so far this tour.

