Simon Yates wins Giro d'Italia as Olav Kooij triumphs in Rome sprint

Simon Yates has claimed his first Giro d’Italia title as team-mate Olav Kooij won in the final stage sprint in Rome.

The Visma-Lease a Bike leader claimed the pink jersey in audacious fashion with a daring long-range attack on the gravel Colle Delle Finestre yesterday and only had to make it to the finish line safely on today’s sprint stage.

It was double joy for the Dutch team as a text-book lead out helped propel Kooij to victory on the race’s final day.

On a twisty finale sprinting rivals Sam Bennett and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) found themselves boxed in and unable to overhaul the Dutchman as he took his second win of the race.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the stage Kooij said: “We couldn’t wish for a better final weekend. Yesterday was really amazing for the team and today I had to give everything that was left in the legs, I just had to push it to the line.

“We had a plan but with sprinting it’s never easy to do it perfectly. Today we really committed to make it a sprint and with Wout [van Aert] we just went all in. I’m happy to make it to the line.”

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) claimed the sprinters ciclamino jersey, Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) won the blue mountains jersey and Isaac Del Torro won the white young rider’s jersey. Del Torro’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad also won the team classification.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How it happened

The early kilometres of the stage were processional and marked by each of the jersey wearers and their teams taking some time to soak up the moment at the front of the peloton.

Visma-Lease a Bike did much of the work to keep the race together until 75km to go when a break of six riders finally muscled their way off the front. The group of Alessandro Verre (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ), Josef Černý (Soudal Quick-Step), Michael Hepburn (Jayco-AlUla), Adrea Pietrobon (Team Polti VisitMalta), Martin Marcellusi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF- Faizanè), forged a gap of just 30 seconds by the 30km to go mark.

The most dramatic moment of the early racing was when Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious), who sat fifth on GC, suffered a flat and had to chase back to the peloton.

But as the race pressed on the sprinters’ teams, including Visma in celebratory pink accented kit riding for Olav Kooij, began to dedicate more resources to the chase and the gap tumbled down to just 10 seconds as the riders crossed the 15km to go mark.

Paleni, seemingly chasing the most aggressive rider prize for the day, attacked the break as the peloton closed in but Černý worked his way back across to him.

Černý rode away from Paleni on the final lap of the twisty city circuit to become the last rider absorbed by the pack with 6km left to race.

Visma led the peloton into the final kilometre with Kooij in Wout van Aert’s wheel. Pedersen lay in wait behind Kooij keen to spoil the pink jersey team’s day. But as Kooij opened up his sprint Pedersen found himself boxed in.

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came home in second with Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5 Pr Cycling Team) in third.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

RESULTS GIRO D’ITALIA STAGE 2025, STAGE 21: ROME > ROME (143KM)

1. Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike in 3:12:19

2. Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3. Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.5 Pr Cycling Team

4. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

5. Luke Lamperti (USA) Soudal Quick-Step

6. Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana

7. Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

8. Orluis Aular (Col) Movistar

9. Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF- Faizanè

10. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti VisitMalta, all in s.t

Giro d'Italia 2025 general classification after stage 21

1. Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 82:31:01

2. Isaac del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +3:56

3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost, +4:43

4. Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech, +6:23

5. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious +7:32

6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +9:28

7. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, +12:42

8. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +13:05

9. Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +13:36

10. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, +14:27