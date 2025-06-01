Simon Yates wins Giro d'Italia as Olav Kooij triumphs in Rome sprint

Lancastrian wraps up pink jersey victory for Visma-Lease a Bike as the team also claims the stage

simon Yates lifts the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Simon Yates has claimed his first Giro d’Italia title as team-mate Olav Kooij won in the final stage sprint in Rome.

The Visma-Lease a Bike leader claimed the pink jersey in audacious fashion with a daring long-range attack on the gravel Colle Delle Finestre yesterday and only had to make it to the finish line safely on today’s sprint stage.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.