'We're definitely not done yet' - Olav Kooij sprints to victory on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia

Perfect lead out from Wout van Aert sets up the Dutchman in the final kilometre

olav kooij
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Olav Kooij sprinted to victory on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia after a sterling leadout from Wout van Aert in the final kilometre.

After Van Aert peeled off, Kooij jumped into the slipstream of Picnic-PostNL's Casper van Uden with the line in sight. The Visma sprinter then came around his fellow Dutchman to pip him on the line, holding off a late charge from Ben Turner and Mads Pedersen in the process. Van Uden, the winner of stage four in Lecce, held on for second ahead of Turner.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

