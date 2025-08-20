'It’s just a really raw measure of who is the best' – Matthew Richardson on being the 'fastest cyclist of all time'

British rider set time of 8.857 seconds in flying 200m last week

Matthew Richardson of Great Britain celebrates after setting a world record breaking time of 8.857sec in the UCI Men Elite 200m Flying Start record attempt, bettering the world record he set 24 hours earlier.
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson's avatar
Adam Becket's avatar
By ,
published

Matthew Richardson has described the flying 200m record, which he set last week, as the "raw measure of who is the best".

The British rider became the first rider to set a time of under nine seconds on the track at the velodrome in Konya, Turkey, last Thursday, and went on to break his own record the next day, setting a benchmark of 8.857.

Also last week, Will Bjergfelt smashed the UCI Hour Record in the C5 classification, becoming the first para-cyclist to surpass the 50km barrier. Charlie Tanfield also took on the elite men’s UCI Hour Record, but fell three kilometres short of Filippo Ganna’s benchmark.

The story behind Matthew Richardson's record breaking ride will be the subject of a feature in the 11 September issue of Cycling Weekly subscribe to the magazine here.

