Matthew Richardson breaks world record, UCI rules it out

Brit's flying 200m time voided after exiting the track during his effort

Matthew Richardson completing his flying lap at the Konya Nations Cup
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Great Britain’s Matthew Richardson thought he had broken the world record in the flying 200m time trial on Sunday morning, before his effort was scored off by the UCI.

The Olympic silver medallist clocked 9.041 seconds in qualifying for the men’s sprint competition at the UCI Track Nations Cup round in Konya, Turkey, holding an average speed of 79.637km/h. His time took 0.047 seconds off the world record (9.088 seconds), set by Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and appeared to nudge the benchmark closer to the elusive 9-second mark.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

