'Let's risk everything': The inside story of Matthew Richardson's switch to GB

Triple Olympic medallist for Australia explains the process and his reasons behind changing his racing nationality

Matthew Richardson at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

It was the bombshell that only a handful of people knew was coming. The announcement on Monday morning of track sprinter Matthew Richardson’s switch from Australia to Great Britain came as a surprise to many, even his housemate, but marked the culmination of months of secret conversations, and the beginning of a new chapter. 

A little over a week had passed since Richardson won two silvers and a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, dressed in green and gold. Then came the press releases, and an Instagram post, the 25-year-old hailing “the end of an era” and his shock decision to change his racing nationality.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

