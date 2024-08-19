Britain's lost track sprinter returns as Olympic medallist Matthew Richardson switches nationality

'This decision is about following my passion and pushing myself to new heights,' says 25-year-old, who until now has represented Australia

Matthew Richardson at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Former world champion track sprinter Matthew Richardson has successfully changed his racing nationality and will join the Great Britain cycling team. 

The 25-year-old was born in Kent, but moved to Australia when he was nine, and has lived there ever since. A former gymnast, he has represented Australia in track cycling since he was a junior, winning the team sprint world title in 2022, and three medals at the recent Paris Olympic Games: silver in both the sprint and keirin, and bronze in the team sprint. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

