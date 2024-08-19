Britain's lost track sprinter returns as Olympic medallist Matthew Richardson switches nationality
'This decision is about following my passion and pushing myself to new heights,' says 25-year-old, who until now has represented Australia
Former world champion track sprinter Matthew Richardson has successfully changed his racing nationality and will join the Great Britain cycling team.
The 25-year-old was born in Kent, but moved to Australia when he was nine, and has lived there ever since. A former gymnast, he has represented Australia in track cycling since he was a junior, winning the team sprint world title in 2022, and three medals at the recent Paris Olympic Games: silver in both the sprint and keirin, and bronze in the team sprint.
Richardson is considered to be one of the best track sprinters in the world, second only to the Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen. He will now be coached within the British set-up by Jason Kenny, Team GB's most successful Olympian ever.
"I have made the decision to pack up my entire life and move halfway across the world to begin the next chapter in my cycling career," Richardson said. "It is with a sense of excitement and renewal I announce I have joined the Great British Cycling Team.
"Switching nationality was a difficult decision, and not one I took lightly. It was a personal choice, made after careful consideration of my career and future. I deeply respect Australia and the Aus Cycling Team and it will always be a part of who I am. As this new chapter in my life begins, I would like to sincerely thank the coaches and support staff who have worked with me over many years in Australia.
"But this decision is about following my passion and pushing myself to new heights. This isn't about leaving something behind, but about embracing a new chapter in my journey and chasing a dream, a dream that is to race for the county which I was born in."
Since moving to Australia, Richardson has maintained dual citizenship, keeping both British and Australian passports.
Due to UCI rules in the nationality swap process, he is not eligible to compete at the 2024 World Championships this October or the 2025 European Championships in February.
He will, however, be a key part of the sprint squad in the run-up to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, alongside recent team sprint silver medallists Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull and Ed Lowe.
Stephen Park, the British team's performance director, said the sprint squad continues to go from "strength to strength" with the addition of Richardson.
"I am excited to see what his presence adds to the talent we already have as we start to turn our attention to the new four-year cycle towards LA 2028," he said.
