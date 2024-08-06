GB claim silver in men’s team sprint as Netherlands break world record twice to take gold

Great Britain’s trio of Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull and Ed Lowe took a hugely impressive silver medal in the men’s team sprint final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday evening, after a world record breaking ride from the Netherlands saw them fly to gold. 

Roy van den Berg, Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen broke their own world record twice on one night on the way to winning the contest. The Dutch set a time of 41.191 in the first round to smash their previous time set in Tokyo three years ago. 

