'There needs to be a WorldTour nursery!': Elinor Barker says childcare provision at the Paris Olympics is a step forward

The track and road cyclist reckons provision at other events could work out to be 'quite a good business'

Elinor Barker celebrating after winning the Women's Points Race during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin
Barker at the 2023 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin
(Image credit: Getty Images - Maja Hitij)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

“I’ve often joked with other athletes that there needs to be a WorldTour nursery”, says endurance track cyclist, Elinor Barker, ahead of her third Olympic Games. “Soon, it’ll be quite a good business,” she qualifies - suggesting the idea isn’t entirely comical. 

Barker, who races on the road for WorldTour team Uno-X Mobility, makes a good point. The peloton contains a number of new parents. Ellen Van Dijk, who raced the women’s Olympic time trial on Saturday, welcomed her son in October 2023, SD-Worx’s Chantal van den Broek-Blaak’s daughter was born in May 2023; Barker's son Nico is now in his second year. On the men’s side, Victor Campenaerts’ June-born baby was along for the ride at some stages of the 2024 Tour de France. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

Latest