Paris 2024 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing

The 2024 Paris Olympics are almost upon us already, with 22 gold medals on offer across the fortnight for people on bikes.

Cycling takes place almost all the way through from start to finish with road cycling one of the opening events of the Games.

The day after the opening ceremony the men's and women's time trials take place on a 32.4km route into Paris, before the road races take place the next weekend.

There is also a lot of track cycling, which takes place between 5 August and the final day of the Games on 11 August. There are six track events: the team pursuit, the omnium, the Madison, the sprint, the team sprint, and the keirin.

Elsewhere, there'll be the women's and men's cross-country mountain biking races, which take place on Sunday 28 July and Monday 29 July, respectively.

Finally there's the two BMX events, making their return for the second time, Freestyle and the Racing. The Freestyle takes place on Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 July, with the Racing on Thursday 1 and Friday 2 August.

Paris 2024 Olympics cycling schedule (UK time)

Road races

Saturday 3 August, men's road race, 10am-5:15pm, (273km)

Sunday 4 August, women's road race, 1pm-5:45pm (158km)

Time trials

Saturday 27 July, men's and women's individual time trials, 2:30pm-6:30pm (both 32.4km)

Track

Monday 5 August, 5pm

Women's Team Sprint, qualifying

Men's, Team Pursuit, qualifying

Women's Team Sprint, first round

Men's Team Sprint, qualifying

Women's Team Sprint, finals

Tuesday 6 August, 5:30pm

Women's Team Pursuit, qualifying

Men's Team Sprint, first round

Men's Team Pursuit, first round

Men's Team Sprint, finals

Wednesday 7 August, 12:45pm

Men's Sprint, qualifying

Women's Keirin, first round

Women's Team Pursuit, first round

Men's Sprint, 1/32 finals and repechages, 1/16 finals, and 1/8 finals and repechanges

Women's Keirin, first round and repechages

Men's Team Pursuit, finals

Women's Team Pursuit, finals

Thursday 8 August, 5:30pm

Men's Omnium, Scratch Race 1\4

Men's Sprint, quarter finals

Women's Keirin, quarter finals, semi finals, and finals

Men's Sprint, quarter finals

Men's Omnium, Tempo Race 2\4

Men's Omnium, Elimination Race 3\4

Men's Omnium, Points Race 4\4

Friday 9 August, 2:30pm

Women's Sprint, qualifying

Men's Sprint, semi finals, and finals

Women's Sprint, 1/32 finals and repechages, 1/16 finals and repechages

Women's Madison, final

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Saturday, 10 August, 5:00pm

Women's Sprint, 1/8 finals, and quarter finals

Men's Keirin, first round and repechages

Men's Keirin Repechages

Men's Madison, final

Sunday, 11 August, 11:00am

Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4

Women's Sprint, semi finals and finals

Men's Keirin, quarter finals, semi finals and finals

Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4

Women's Omnium. Elimination Race 3/4

Women's Omnium. Points Race 4/4

BMX

Tuesday 30 July, BMX Freestyle Qualification, 12:25pm

Wednesday 31 July, BMX Freestyle Finals, 12:10pm

Thursday 1 August, BMX Racing Qualifiers, 7pm

Friday 2 August, BMX Racing Finals, 7pm

MTB

Sunday 28 July, Women's Cross Country, 1pm

Monday 29 July, Men's Cross Country, 1pm

