Paris 2024 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing
Schedule for every single cycling event at the Olympics
Road races
The 2024 Paris Olympics are almost upon us already, with 22 gold medals on offer across the fortnight for people on bikes.
Cycling takes place almost all the way through from start to finish with road cycling one of the opening events of the Games.
The day after the opening ceremony the men's and women's time trials take place on a 32.4km route into Paris, before the road races take place the next weekend.
There is also a lot of track cycling, which takes place between 5 August and the final day of the Games on 11 August. There are six track events: the team pursuit, the omnium, the Madison, the sprint, the team sprint, and the keirin.
Elsewhere, there'll be the women's and men's cross-country mountain biking races, which take place on Sunday 28 July and Monday 29 July, respectively.
Finally there's the two BMX events, making their return for the second time, Freestyle and the Racing. The Freestyle takes place on Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 July, with the Racing on Thursday 1 and Friday 2 August.
Paris 2024 Olympics cycling schedule (UK time)
Road races
Saturday 3 August, men's road race, 10am-5:15pm, (273km)
Sunday 4 August, women's road race, 1pm-5:45pm (158km)
Time trials
Saturday 27 July, men's and women's individual time trials, 2:30pm-6:30pm (both 32.4km)
Track
Monday 5 August, 5pm
Women's Team Sprint, qualifying
Men's, Team Pursuit, qualifying
Women's Team Sprint, first round
Men's Team Sprint, qualifying
Women's Team Sprint, finals
Tuesday 6 August, 5:30pm
Women's Team Pursuit, qualifying
Men's Team Sprint, first round
Men's Team Pursuit, first round
Men's Team Sprint, finals
Wednesday 7 August, 12:45pm
Men's Sprint, qualifying
Women's Keirin, first round
Women's Team Pursuit, first round
Men's Sprint, 1/32 finals and repechages, 1/16 finals, and 1/8 finals and repechanges
Women's Keirin, first round and repechages
Men's Team Pursuit, finals
Women's Team Pursuit, finals
Thursday 8 August, 5:30pm
Men's Omnium, Scratch Race 1\4
Men's Sprint, quarter finals
Women's Keirin, quarter finals, semi finals, and finals
Men's Sprint, quarter finals
Men's Omnium, Tempo Race 2\4
Men's Omnium, Elimination Race 3\4
Men's Omnium, Points Race 4\4
Friday 9 August, 2:30pm
Women's Sprint, qualifying
Men's Sprint, semi finals, and finals
Women's Sprint, 1/32 finals and repechages, 1/16 finals and repechages
Women's Madison, final
Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals
Saturday, 10 August, 5:00pm
Women's Sprint, 1/8 finals, and quarter finals
Men's Keirin, first round and repechages
Men's Keirin Repechages
Men's Madison, final
Sunday, 11 August, 11:00am
Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4
Women's Sprint, semi finals and finals
Men's Keirin, quarter finals, semi finals and finals
Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4
Women's Omnium. Elimination Race 3/4
Women's Omnium. Points Race 4/4
BMX
Tuesday 30 July, BMX Freestyle Qualification, 12:25pm
Wednesday 31 July, BMX Freestyle Finals, 12:10pm
Thursday 1 August, BMX Racing Qualifiers, 7pm
Friday 2 August, BMX Racing Finals, 7pm
MTB
Sunday 28 July, Women's Cross Country, 1pm
Monday 29 July, Men's Cross Country, 1pm
