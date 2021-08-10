17 of the best pictures from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have come to a close, leaving us with some amazing moments from multiple sports and especially in cycling.

We saw an amateur take gold in the women's road race, the Italians break the world record and snatch gold from Denmark in the men's team pursuit, Jason Kenny catching the rest napping in the men's Keirin final and many more besides.

Of course, these are memories that will stay in our minds for a long time. But there have also been some truly special photos taken during the Games out on the road and the track.

We've picked out 17 of them for you to look through and enjoy:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The men's road race kicked things off for the cycling with a bang. The racing was superb on a very tough course that brought the best climbers to the front.

Richard Carapaz went away with young American Brandon McNulty and they got a large gap. The Ecuadorian dropped McNulty as they went into the Fuji International Speedway to solo to Ecuador's second-ever gold medal at the Olympic Games. The podium was a clearly emotional moment.

(Image credit: Getty)

That moment you realise you've just won gold from the breakaway. Anna Kiesenhofer, a rider who does not have a pro contract, went into the breakaway from the start, she then attacked solo with about 40km to go and stayed clear all the way to the line to take a gold medal that shocked the cycling world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team GB had a magical day in the BMX racing with Kye Whyte taking Britain's first ever medal in the BMX closely followed by Beth Shriever who took Team GB's first ever gold in the sport at the Games.

It was very emotional for both riders as Whyte carried Shriever to get her gold medal.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The amazing duo of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald proved to be unstoppable in the first ever women's Madison as they won by a huge margin of over 40 points on their nearest rivals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Kenny surprised everyone in the final of the men's Keirin after the main group of riders gave the reigning champion too much space from the start. Kenny hit out early and won by a large margin over the rest making him the most successful British athlete in the Olympic Games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was not all Team GB in the velodrome, though. Italy stole the gold from the red hot favourites of Denmark in the men's team pursuit final thank to Filippo Ganna hammering the final two laps to pull the Danish back and to not only beat them by the smallest of gaps but also breaking the world record for the second time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were some mad moments along the way, this probably being craziest as Frederik Rodenberg Madsen was so concentrated on his aero position he didn't notice he was riding towards the back of Charlie Tanfield who was making his Olympic debut after Ed Clancy was forced to abandon due to injury.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Valente was in tears after taking gold in the women's Omnium where there was a huge crash taking out several top names. The 26-year-old took her first Omnium medal adding to her silver from the team pursuit in Rio 2016.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At times it felt like we would never see any other sort of cycling other than the sprints, but the finals did bring a lot of drama with the Dutch dominating the men's race and Kelsey Mitchell of Canada took gold in the women's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič absolutely smashed the opposition in the men's individual time trial with the Slovenian star beating fellow Jumbo-Visma team-mate and Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin by just over a minute after the 44km course. Australian, Rohan Dennis was just three seconds further back to take the bronze.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten finally took her gold medal in the time trial after thinking she won gold in the road race. It was a powerful performance where she beat Swiss rider Marlen Reusser by almost a minute.

She won the Clásica San Sebastián in Spain just three days later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Evie Richards flying through the Cosmos (flowers). The British rider rode to a very impressive seventh place in the cross-country mountain biking on a beautiful course. A vision of colour helped by the stunning Trek special Olympic spray.

(Image credit: Getty)

A hugely special moment for British cycling and Tom Pidcock after he took gold in the men's cross-country mountain biking. Winning by a decent gap, the lad from Leeds had chance to collect a flag and celebrate to the line with it flapping behind him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the more shocking moments in the mountain biking was the crash of pre-race favourite, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands. He crashed at the rock drop as he was expecting a ramp to be in place as there was in the warmup laps. However, there was no ramp and he crashed out of the race in spectacular fashion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like in the BMX racing the BMX Freestyle saw amazing British success with a gold from Charlotte Worthington and a bronze from Declan Brooks. It also brought some amazing photos with the amazing tricks they can execute being perfect for photography.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks pulled off a superb ride to take the bronze medal in the men's event of the BMX Freestyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsey Mitchell got a bit tangled up while trying to celebrate with the Canadian flag and ride her bike after she won gold in the women's Keirin final in a... Blinding performance.