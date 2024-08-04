How to watch the Olympic track cycling at Paris 2024

Read on to discover how to watch the Olympic track cycling 2024. This guide explains how to tune in wherever you happen to be in the world – including options to watch for free, and details of how to use a VPN to follow the action if you're away from home.

The Olympic track cycling at Paris 2024 takes place from 5 to 11 August and is the cycling discipline to close out the Games.

Taking place in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, the headquarters of the French Cycling Federation, the week's schedule will include six disciplines for men and women: team pursuit, omnium, sprint, team sprint, keirin and madison. The omnium is a competition made up of four endurance events: scratch; tempo; elimination and points, with the winner being the rider with the most aggregated points.

Team GB has a strong squad for the track, some of whom will have also competed in the time trial and road races. Sprinter Jack Carlin will be racing in the team sprint and keirin, while World and European Champion Ethan Hayter will be lining up for the omnium, team pursuit and madison, as well as the road race. Neah Evans and Elinor Barker are just two of the big names in the women's track events.

Lotte Kopecky (BEL) will be competing in the omnium, which will be her third event, after the time trial and the road race. In the men's team pursuit, the Italians will be hoping to take gold again with Filippo Ganna and Jonathan Milan as part of the team. It's also hard to overlook the Dutch sprinters, with Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland as part of the squad, who will be racing the keirin and sprint events.

Read on to find out how to watch the Olympics track cycling from anywhere.

Watch Olympic track cycling live streams in Australia

In Australia, cycling fans can watch most of the Olympic Games for free on Channel 9 and 9Now – arguably the most complete free coverage in the world.

Viewers across the country can tune in to the 9Now streaming service using the smart device of their choosing to catch all the action in July and August.

Watch Olympic track cycling live from anywhere

If you are outside of your home country and try to access your usual live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's back home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and recommend NordVPN:

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN

TechRadar has put all the major VPNs through their paces and they rate NordVPN as the best for streaming, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Watch Olympics track cycling live streams in the UK

In the UK, fans will be able to watch some of the Olympics track cycling live and for free on BBC One. You can also watch the Games online via BBC iPlayer - though you'll need a valid TV Licence to do so.

However, the BBC is limited to two live streams at any one time, so probably won't be broadcasting every minute of the cycling. The most complete Olympic Games coverage in the UK will therefore be streamed live on Discovery+, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's Olympics coverage, would usually set you back £6.99 or more but a special Olympics deal means you'll be able to get it for a cut-price £3.99 per month until 11 August. Subscribe before then and you'll pay that low price until the end of the year.

Watch Olympic track cycling live streams in the USA

NBC hold the broadcasting rights for the Olympic Games in the USA. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, as well as the network's streaming service, Peacock TV and the network's TV channels including NBC, MSNBC, and the USA Network. The women's and men's track cycling will be on USA Network, E!, CNBC and NBC 4 New York.

A subscription to Peacock Premium starts from $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $13.99 per month, and Peacock TV offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before they buy.

No cable? No worries. Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. You can get USA Network and E! with the Sling Blue package (which costs $40 per month, $20 for the first month). For CNBC you'll also need the additional News Extra add-on, which will usually set you back $6 per month, though you can get your first month for free.

Watch Olympic track cycling live streams in Canada

If you live in Canada, you can catch the Olympics across several broadcasters, including CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet.

CBC will be offering plenty of events throughout the Games for free on CBC Gem. Access to the broadcaster's ad-free premium service costs $5.99 per month, though the ad-supported version is free of charge.

A TSN subscription will set you back $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year, while a standard Sportsnet SN Now subscription costs $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year.