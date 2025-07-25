How to watch the Tour de France Femmes 2025: Everything you need to live stream the women's Tour de France

All the information you need to enjoy the biggest race of the season

Kasia Niewiadoma in the yellow jersey rides with Évita Muzic on the final day of the Tour de France Femmes
After the spectacular finale to the 2024 Tour de France Femmes on Alpe d'Huez, anticipation is high for the 2025 edition, and Cycling Weekly is here with all the details on how to watch the women's Tour de France wherever you are in the world.

The modern incarnation of the women's Tour is now in its fourth year and its growth continues with an expansion to nine stages, the route starting in Brittany on Saturday July 26 and finishing in the Alps on Sunday August 3.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Region

Broadcasters

UK

► TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

Ireland

► TG4, TG4 Player (free)

US

► NBC / Peacock ($7.99/mon)

Australia

► SBS / SBS On Demand (free)

Anywhere

Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Day

Start

Finish

Distance

Terrain

Estimated stage times (UK time, BST)

1

Sat July 26

Vannes

Plumelec

78.8km

Punchy

16:25-18:27

2

Sun July 27

Brest

Quimper

110.4km

Flat

11:10-14:04

3

Mon July 28

La Gacilly

Angers

163.5km

Flat

12:50-16:33

4

Tues July 29

Saumur

Poitiers

130.7km

Flat

13:35-16:35

5

Wed July 30

Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Futuroscope

Guéret

165.8km

Hilly

12:20-16:32

6

Thurs July 31

Clermont-Ferrand

Ambert

123.7km

Mountain

13:00-16:33

7

Fri Aug 1

Bourg-en-Bresse

Chambéry

159.7km

Hilly

12:30-16:30

8

Sat Aug 2

Chambéry

Saint François Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine

111.9km

Mountain

12:45-16:15

9

Sun Aug 3

ChinonPraz-sur-Arly

Châtel

124.1km

Mountain

14:20-17:45

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick manages the How To Watch content across Cycling Weekly and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. He spent eight years at Cyclingnews between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

