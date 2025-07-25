How to watch the Tour de France Femmes 2025: Everything you need to live stream the women's Tour de France

After the spectacular finale to the 2024 Tour de France Femmes on Alpe d'Huez, anticipation is high for the 2025 edition, and Cycling Weekly is here with all the details on how to watch the women's Tour de France wherever you are in the world.

The modern incarnation of the women's Tour is now in its fourth year and its growth continues with an expansion to nine stages, the route starting in Brittany on Saturday July 26 and finishing in the Alps on Sunday August 3.

Early stages for the puncheurs and sprinters make way for hillier terrain as the route cuts a line south-east across France, passing through the Massif Central before reaching the Alps for a trio of key mountain stages back-to-back to finish the race. Stage 8 is the queen stage, finishing at the summit of the famous Col de la Madeleine, while the early ascent of the brutal Col de la Joux Plane on the following and final day should set up a spectacular finale into Châtel.

Kasia Niewiadoma is back to defend that yellow jersey she clinched from 2023 champion Demi Vollering in such dramatic fashion 12 months ago, with Vollering once again the pre-race favourite. Giro d'Italia winner Elisa Longo Borghini and Paris-Roubaix champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot are among the big-name contenders.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch the Tour de France Femmes online or on TV, from anywhere.

Quick guide to watching the Tour de France Femmes

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Broadcasters UK ► TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) Ireland ► TG4, TG4 Player (free) US ► NBC / Peacock ($7.99/mon) Australia ► SBS / SBS On Demand (free) Anywhere Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

Where to watch Tour de France Femmes in the UK

In the UK, the TNT Sports and Discovery+ are the exclusive home of the Tour de France Femmes. ITV, which provides free-to-air coverage of the men's Tour de France, does not broadcast the women's Tour de France.

TV viewers will find each stage live on one of TNT Sports' four channels, which can be added to your pay-TV package as part of a long-term contract. To live stream the Tour de France Femmes, Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month and will have all nine stages covered live.

Where to watch the Tour de France Femmes in the US and Canada

For fans in North America, viewing options for the Tour de France Femmes 2025 are the same as for the men's Tour.

That means it's NBC for those in the US, who can live stream each and every stage of the Tour de France Femmes on the Peacock platform, where plans start from $7.99 a month.

Over in Canada, Flobikes has the rights to the Tour de France Femmes, with a monthly subscription costing $39.99 a month.

Can I watch the Tour de France Femmes in Australia?

Yes, fans in Australia will be able to watch the Tour de France Femmes through SBS, as was the case for the men's race.

Can I watch the Tour de France Femmes for free?

You can watch the Tour de France Femmes 2025 for free in many countries, with plenty of public service broadcasters holding rights in Europe and beyond.

Compared to the men's Tour, one key change is that ITV does not cover the women's Tour the France, so there is no free coverage in the UK.

In Ireland, you can watch the Tour de France Femmes for free on the Irish-language broadcaster TG4, on linear television or the TG4 Player.

Those in Australia get full free coverage through SBS and its streaming platform SBS On Demand.

Additionally, France (France TV), Spain (RTVE), Belgium (RTBF & VRT), Netherlands (NOS), and Germany (ARD) are among the European countries where you can watch the Tour de France Femmes for free.

How to watch the Tour de France Femmes while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

NordVPN is the best, according to our friends across the office at TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

Tour de France Femmes schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Day Start Finish Distance Terrain Estimated stage times (UK time, BST) Header Cell - Column 7 1 Sat July 26 Vannes Plumelec 78.8km Punchy 16:25-18:27 Row 0 - Cell 7 2 Sun July 27 Brest Quimper 110.4km Flat 11:10-14:04 Row 1 - Cell 7 3 Mon July 28 La Gacilly Angers 163.5km Flat 12:50-16:33 Row 2 - Cell 7 4 Tues July 29 Saumur Poitiers 130.7km Flat 13:35-16:35 Row 3 - Cell 7 5 Wed July 30 Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Futuroscope Guéret 165.8km Hilly 12:20-16:32 Row 4 - Cell 7 6 Thurs July 31 Clermont-Ferrand Ambert 123.7km Mountain 13:00-16:33 Row 5 - Cell 7 7 Fri Aug 1 Bourg-en-Bresse Chambéry 159.7km Hilly 12:30-16:30 Row 6 - Cell 7 8 Sat Aug 2 Chambéry Saint François Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine 111.9km Mountain 12:45-16:15 Row 7 - Cell 7 9 Sun Aug 3 ChinonPraz-sur-Arly Châtel 124.1km Mountain 14:20-17:45 Row 8 - Cell 7

