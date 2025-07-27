How to watch Tour de France stage 21: TV details, live streams, time schedule for new-look finale in Paris

You're going to want to watch stage 21 of the Tour de France today, as the race comes to a close with a potentially spectacular new-look finale in Paris, and we have all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

The final stage of the 2025 Tour de France is later than usual, getting underway at 15:25 UK time (BST) with the finish expected around 18:26 BST.

Stage 21 measures 132.3 kilometres, starting in Mantes-la-Ville and finishing in Paris on the famous cobbled roads of the Champs Élysées. It's the usual finish line but 2025 marks a huge break from tradition as the route discards with the usual laps up and down the Champs in favour of a longer, hillier loop that features the Côte de la Butte Montmartre, the climb that was such a hit in the Olympics road race last summer.

The climb will be tackled three times in total, turning what is usually a nailed-on bunch sprint finale to the Tour into a potential attacking frenzy, which might even tempt out the yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar, who could make history by winning in yellow on the Champs Élysées.

We have a full Tour de France TV guide, or read on for all the key details on how to watch Tour de France stage 21 online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch the final stage of the Tour de France in the UK

In the UK, the final stage of the Tour de France is being broadcast live on ITV4, ITVX, TNT Sports 1, and Discovery+.

ITV's coverage is totally free, on ITV4 for terrestrial TV viewers and ITVX for those watching online. Coverage starts at 15:00 BST.

TNT Sports 1 is the channel for pay-TV viewers, and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) is its streaming platform, where you'll also find bonus features like 'quad-screen'. Coverage gets underway in both cases at 14:30 BST.

How to watch stage 21 of the Tour de France in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 21 of the Tour de France on NBC, where coverage starts at 09:30 ET. NBC's streaming platform is Peacock ($7.99/month).

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes ($39.99/month) is showing stage 21 of the Tour de France, starting at 9:30am ET.

Watch the Tour de France stage 21 in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch stage 21 of the Tour de France on the main SBS channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform, with coverage starting at midnight AEST. Both are free to watch.

Can I watch stage 21 of the Tour de France for free?

You can watch stage 21 of the Tour de France today, July 27, for free on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia. Additionally, many European countries – including France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium – have free Tour de France coverage via public broadcasters.

Stage 21 of the Tour de France is on the ITV4 terrestrial TV channel and the ITVX streaming platform, which is free to use with a registration.

How to watch Tour de France stage 21 from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

NordVPN is the best, according to our friends across the office at TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Tour de France stage 21 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) France (local) 16:25 CET 19:26 CET UK 15:25 BST 18:26 BST US 10:25 ET 13:26 ET Australia 00::25 AEST (Monday) 03:26 AEST (Monday)

What time is the Tour de France on TV today?

Many broadcasters are showing stage 21 of the Tour de France in full, from the first kilometre to the last, today.

In the UK, ITV is an exception, firing up its coverage at 15:00 BST, while TNT Sports and Discovery+ are starting at 14:30 BST.

In the US, NBC's coverage starts at 09:30 ET, as does Flobikes in Canada.

It's a late one for fans in Australia; SBS' coverage of stage 14 of the Tour de France starts at midnight and finishes in the early hours of Monday.

