How to watch Tour de France stage 21: TV details, live streams, time schedule for new-look finale in Paris

All the broadcast information for a mouth-watering final day

The profile for stage 21 of the Tour de France
Jump to category:
You're going to want to watch stage 21 of the Tour de France today, as the race comes to a close with a potentially spectacular new-look finale in Paris, and we have all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

At a glance

  • UK: ITV4, ITVX (free), TNT Sports 1, Discovery+
  • US: NBC, Peacock
  • Canada: Flobikes
  • Australia: SBS (free)
  • Anywhere: NordVPN mega-deal
Stage

Start

Finish (earliest)

France (local)

16:25 CET

19:26 CET

UK

15:25 BST

18:26 BST

US

10:25 ET

13:26 ET

Australia

00::25 AEST (Monday)

03:26 AEST (Monday)

