Tobias Lund Andresen sprints to victory in rain-dappled stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Isaac del Toro remains the general classification leader

Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon-CMA CGM) sprinted to victory in a rain-drenched third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico this afternoon.

The Dane was chased to the line by Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Intermarché) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) in a race that exploded in the last kilometre into Magliano de’Marsi.

