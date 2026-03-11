Tobias Lund Andresen sprints to victory in rain-dappled stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon-CMA CGM) sprinted to victory in a rain-drenched third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico this afternoon.

The Dane was chased to the line by Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Intermarché) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) in a race that exploded in the last kilometre into Magliano de’Marsi.

At 225km long, the race from Cortona was the longest stage in the Tirreno-Adriatico, and marked by two significant features: a 2.3km climb at Todi and an intermediate sprint at Casette.

Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti VisitMalta) took the early climb points, with Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) gaining an additional five points as the first rider across the intermediate sprint in the lashing rain.

An attack within the final 25 kilometres briefly set Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) and Liam Slock (Lotto Intermarché) at the front of the pack, though their lead didn't last.

It was, in the end, a battle between Lidl-Trek and Decathlon CMA CGM. After a failed attack by Lidl-Trek's Tord Gudmestad and Jonathan Milan, Lund Andresen sprinted to take the stage win in Italy, and his third win of the season.

Isaac del Toro (UAE Emirates XRG) remains the general classification leader.

More to follow...