'He just started going full gas and nobody could pass us' – Max Kanter powers to first WorldTour victory on Paris-Nice stage 2

The 28-year-old led in the bunch from the front after imperious sprint

Max Kanter wins stage two of Paris-Nice 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

XDS-Astana rider Max Kanter powered to a bunch-sprint victory on stage two of Paris-Nice on Monday.

After being dropped off by leadout man Mike Teunissen, the German rider looked unstoppable, going ahead to take what is his first WorldTour victory at the ripe old age of 28 on the 186.8km stage from Epône to Montargis in central France.

With the potential strong winds failing to blow, the risk of echelons was nullified and the day was largely a quiet one. An early break of Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step) and Mathis Le Berre (TotalEnergies) was caught just under 60km to go, after which the peloton rode together – and often looking in no hurry – until Hoole's move.

Results

Paris-Nice, stage 2: Epône > Montargis, 187km

1. Max Kanter (Ger) XDS-Astana, 187km in 4:25:07
2. Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
3. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
4. Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
5. Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
6. Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
7. Lewis Askey (Gbr) NSN Cycling8. Tom van Asbroek (Bel) NSN Cycling
9. Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
10. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies, all at s.t.

General Classification after stage 2

1. Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, in 8:10:12
2. Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché, at s.t.
3. Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +6s
4. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, +8s
5. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar, at s.t.
6. Juan Ayuso (Spa) Lidl-Trek, at s.t.
7. Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step, at s.t.
8. Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, +12s
9. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies, at s.t.
10. Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS-Astana, at s.t.

