'He just started going full gas and nobody could pass us' – Max Kanter powers to first WorldTour victory on Paris-Nice stage 2

XDS-Astana rider Max Kanter powered to a bunch-sprint victory on stage two of Paris-Nice on Monday.

After being dropped off by leadout man Mike Teunissen, the German rider looked unstoppable, going ahead to take what is his first WorldTour victory at the ripe old age of 28 on the 186.8km stage from Epône to Montargis in central France.

On what is the only clear-cut sprint stage in this year's 'Race to the Sun', sprint hopeful Biniam Girmay (NSN Cycling) was unable to even contest the final after being baulked behind, while second and third-placed Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and Jasper Stuyven (Soudal Quick-Step) could make no inroads on Kanter's charge.

Article continues below

EF Education-EasyPost's Luke Lamperti retained the yellow jersey of GC leader, which he took yesterday after winning the bunch sprint into Carrières-sous-Poissy.

His team called Kanter's win "a dream", and it was certainly a long time in the making. He turned pro midway through 2018 for Team Sunweb – what is now PicnicPost NL.

"I've been waiting so long for this," the German said afterwards. "It's kind of a dream winning this race. It's such a high prestige, and I'm really happy.

"It was really messy with two K to go," he added. "We lost a lot of positions with Mike Teunissen, but he stayed calm with me, and he brought me up to the last roundabout in a good position. Then he just started to go full-gas and nobody could pass us.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I will take a lot of confidence out of this, especially as the last couple of weeks were not the best. Yesterday I felt really bad on the bike, and today I suddenly won."

At one point it looked as though the sprinters might not have their day at all, after time trial talent Daan Hoole, perhaps buoyed by the riding of a certain Decathlon CMA CGM team-mate, took off alone with 21km to go. He managed to draw out his solo effort until inside the final kilometre, and after that the day belonged to the sprinters.

With the potential strong winds failing to blow, the risk of echelons was nullified and the day was largely a quiet one. An early break of Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step) and Mathis Le Berre (TotalEnergies) was caught just under 60km to go, after which the peloton rode together – and often looking in no hurry – until Hoole's move.

Results

Paris-Nice, stage 2: Epône > Montargis, 187km

1. Max Kanter (Ger) XDS-Astana, 187km in 4:25:07

2. Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

3. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

4. Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

5. Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

6. Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling

7. Lewis Askey (Gbr) NSN Cycling8. Tom van Asbroek (Bel) NSN Cycling

9. Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

10. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies, all at s.t.

General Classification after stage 2

1. Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, in 8:10:12

2. Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché, at s.t.

3. Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +6s

4. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, +8s

5. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar, at s.t.

6. Juan Ayuso (Spa) Lidl-Trek, at s.t.

7. Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step, at s.t.

8. Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, +12s

9. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies, at s.t.

10. Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS-Astana, at s.t.