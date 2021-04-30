The eight stage event is sometimes called the 'Race to the Sun', because it typically opens in wintery conditions near Paris and concludes in the sunnier areas in or around Nice.

Going further into the history books, other winners include the likes of Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx, whist Sean Kelly claims the most win with seven, in the 1980s.

The route for Paris-Nice 2021 has been confirmed go to our race route page for more information.

Paris-Nice 2021 route (Picture by Paris-Nice/ASO)

Paris-Nice enters its 79th edition in 2021 and the UCI WorldTour event is expected to boast a star studded list of general classification leaders.

2020: Max Schachmann (Ger)

2019: Egan Bernal (Col)

2018: Marc Soler (Esp)

2017: Sergio Henao (Col)

2016: Geraint Thomas (GBr)

2015: Richie Porte (Aus)

2014: Carlos Betancur (Col)

2013: Richie Porte (Aus)

2012: Bradley Wiggins (GBr)

2011: Tony Martin (Ger)

2010: Alberto Contador (Spa)

2009: Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa)

2008: Davide Rebellin (Ita)

2007: Alberto Contador (Ita)

2006: Floyd Landis (USA)

The crosswinds caused havoc in the opening stages of Paris-Nice (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Hilly parcours mean the favourites are usually climbers, and recent former victors include 2020 winner Max Schachmann, 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, 2018's Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas as well as Sir Bradley Wiggins, Richie Porte and Alberto Contador.

Paris-Nice is organised by ASO, the same outfit behind the likes of the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix.

Paris-Nice 2021 stages

Stage one: Sun March 7, Saint-Cyr-L'École - Saint-Cyr-L'École, 166km

Stage two: Mon March 8, Oinville-sur-Montcient - Amilly, 188km

Stage three: Tue March 9, Gien - Gien 14.4km ITT

Stage four: Wed March 10, Chalon-sur-Saône - Chiroubles, 188km

Stage five: Thu March 11, Vienne - Bollène, 203km

Stage six: Fri March 12, Brignoles - Biot, 202.5km

Stage seven: Sat March 13, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, 166.5km

Stage eight: Sun March 14, Nice - NIce, 110.5km

Where: France

When: March 7-14 2021

Rank: UCI WorldTour

Paris-Nice: Recent winners

