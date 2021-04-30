Paris-Nice
The eight stage event is sometimes called the 'Race to the Sun', because it typically opens in wintery conditions near Paris and concludes in the sunnier areas in or around Nice.
Going further into the history books, other winners include the likes of Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx, whist Sean Kelly claims the most win with seven, in the 1980s.
The route for Paris-Nice 2021 has been confirmed go to our race route page for more information.
Paris-Nice enters its 79th edition in 2021 and the UCI WorldTour event is expected to boast a star studded list of general classification leaders.
2020: Max Schachmann (Ger)
2019: Egan Bernal (Col)
2018: Marc Soler (Esp)
2017: Sergio Henao (Col)
2016: Geraint Thomas (GBr)
2015: Richie Porte (Aus)
2014: Carlos Betancur (Col)
2013: Richie Porte (Aus)
2012: Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
2011: Tony Martin (Ger)
2010: Alberto Contador (Spa)
2009: Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa)
2008: Davide Rebellin (Ita)
2007: Alberto Contador (Ita)
2006: Floyd Landis (USA)
Hilly parcours mean the favourites are usually climbers, and recent former victors include 2020 winner Max Schachmann, 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, 2018's Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas as well as Sir Bradley Wiggins, Richie Porte and Alberto Contador.
Paris-Nice is organised by ASO, the same outfit behind the likes of the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix.
Paris-Nice 2021 stages
Stage one: Sun March 7, Saint-Cyr-L'École - Saint-Cyr-L'École, 166km
Stage two: Mon March 8, Oinville-sur-Montcient - Amilly, 188km
Stage three: Tue March 9, Gien - Gien 14.4km ITT
Stage four: Wed March 10, Chalon-sur-Saône - Chiroubles, 188km
Stage five: Thu March 11, Vienne - Bollène, 203km
Stage six: Fri March 12, Brignoles - Biot, 202.5km
Stage seven: Sat March 13, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, 166.5km
Stage eight: Sun March 14, Nice - NIce, 110.5km
Where: France
When: March 7-14 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour
Paris-Nice: Recent winners
Website: Paris-Nice
Primož Roglič discolated his shoulder in first of two crashes on Paris-Nice stage eight
"It could have been worse," says the Slovenian, who is already looking ahead to the next race
By Jonny Long •
'Nobody waited for me when I punctured' says Max Schachmann, left with mixed emotions after Paris-Nice win
The German said it's not nice to win in the manner he did after successfully defending his title
By Jonny Long •
Primož Roglič plummets out of yellow jersey as Max Schachmann defends Paris-Nice title
Magnus Cort won the final stage eight on a day filled with drama
By Jonny Long •
Should Primož Roglič have gifted Paris-Nice stage to Gino Mäder? Both riders have their say
Roglič overtook the young Swiss rider in the final few metres to claim his third stage victory of the race
By Jonny Long •
Primož Roglič breaks Bahrain hearts to take irrepressible third win on stage seven of Paris-Nice
Gino Mäder had his pocket picked on the line as Roglič took yet another stage win
By Jonny Long •
'It's unbelievable how Primož Roglič continues his form at Paris-Nice,' says Steven Kruijswijk
The Slovenian is closing in on yet another stage race victory
By Jonny Long •
Primož Roglič unstoppable as he takes stage six of Paris-Nice, solidifying GC lead
The Slovenian beat the likes of Michael Matthews and Christophe Laporte in the fast uphill finish to take 10 more bonus seconds
By Jonny Long •
Paris-Nice 2021 route: Updated route following coronavirus lockdown
Full details of the updated 2021 Paris-Nice route have been published and it includes some appetising highlights.
By Richard Windsor •
Final two stages of Paris-Nice altered due to coronavirus lockdown
For the second year in a row, the stage race will finish just short of the French Riviera
By Jonny Long •