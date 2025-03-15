Matteo Jorgenson rules out Tour de France leadership after Jonas Vingegaard's withdrawal from Paris-Nice

The American is on the cusp of a second consecutive victory at the Race to the Sun

Matteo Jorgenson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Matteo Jorgenson says his role in Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tour de France team will not change this summer after Jonas Vingegaard crashed out of Paris-Nice on stage five.

The American is on the cusp of a second overall victory at the Race to the Sun, but he made clear that he feels it is not yet a done deal with a difficult last stage in Nice still to come on Sunday. Jorgenson has a gap of 37 seconds over Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Florian Lipowitz who sits second overall, with Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) one minute and 20 seconds down in third.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

