'I hope to be at the start of the Tour de France' - Jonas Vingegaard returns to riding, one month after horror crash
'It's nice to finally be able to ride like normal again,' says two-time Tour champion
Reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is back on his bike and riding outdoors again, just one month after a heavy crash.
The 27-year-old suffered a broken collarbone, "several" broken ribs and a collapsed lung at Itzulia Basque Country in April, and spent almost two weeks in hospital.
In a new video released by his team, Vingegaard said he now "feels good" and that he "hopes to be at the start of the Tour de France" next month.
"This is the first time back on the bike for me, riding outside, and it's really nice to finally be able to ride like normal again," he said. "To finally be able to ride on the road is really amazing. I'm really looking forward to taking the next steps.
"I feel good. It's improving day by day. I still have some things to recover from, but it's going better and better. Of course, I hope to be there at the start of the Tour de France. We don't know exactly how my shape and how my recovery will go, but I will do everything I can to get there in my top shape."
Jonas is back riding on his bike outside again. 🤩🐝 Hear what he has to say about his recovery and the Tour de France. pic.twitter.com/Rf1d3odoeMMay 7, 2024
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
