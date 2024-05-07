'I hope to be at the start of the Tour de France' - Jonas Vingegaard returns to riding, one month after horror crash

'It's nice to finally be able to ride like normal again,' says two-time Tour champion

Reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is back on his bike and riding outdoors again, just one month after a heavy crash. 

The 27-year-old suffered a broken collarbone, "several" broken ribs and a collapsed lung at Itzulia Basque Country in April, and spent almost two weeks in hospital. 

