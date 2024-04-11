Wout van Aert to miss Giro d'Italia due to injuries suffered at Dwars door Vlaanderen

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was set to ride the Italian Grand Tour for the first time

Wout van Aert
Wout van Aert at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Wout van Aert is to skip the Giro d'Italia because of the injuries he suffered in a crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen last month, it was announced on Thursday.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider said he was "disappointed" to be missing the Italian Grand Tour, which was set to be one of the biggest goals of the season, after the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, which he also missed.

