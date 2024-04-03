Wout van Aert posts a walk on Strava, but could he still ride the Giro d'Italia?

Injured rider goes for a short walk while – apparently – considering Grand Tour participation

Wout van Aert at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / David Pintens / Belga / AFP)
By James Shrubsall
published

Wout van Aert might not be back on his bike just yet, but he is back on Strava. 

He managed a 2.47-mile (4km) walk in and out of his home town of Herentals on Wednesday morning, which he titled 'Standing still is going backwards'.

