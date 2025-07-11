Lotte Kopecky abandons Giro d'Italia Women as a precautionary measure ahead of Tour de France Femmes

SD Worx-Protime confident world champion will be fit again for Tour in a fortnight

Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

World champion Lotte Kopecky abandoned the Giro d'Italia Women ahead of stage six in order to recover for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The SD Worx-Protime rider reportedly has lower back pain, but her team remain confident that she will be back to her best for the Tour, which begins on 26 July in Vannes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1