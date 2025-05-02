'I had the feeling I wasn't good enough any more': Lotte Kopecky reflects candidly on season start and knee injury

Belgian says she was 'really done with the opinions' amid criticism of her spring record

Lotte Kopecky at Liege Bastogne Liege 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

World champion Lotte Kopecky has taken to social media to defend her early-season results after a tough winter, and to urge fans not to write her off.

"I had the feeling I wasn't good enough any more," she wrote on Instagram, after finishing the first part of the year with 'only' a win at the Tour of Flanders.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.