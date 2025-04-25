FDJ-Suez, SD Worx-Protime, Lidl-Trek confirmed for Tour of Britain Women as strong list of teams announced
18 teams set to take part in four-day WorldTour stage race
18 teams are set to participate in the second edition of the Tour of Britain Women in June, with 12 Women's WorldTour squads set to headline the start list, British Cycling announced on Thursday afternoon.
According to a release from the national governing body, 108 riders will take part in what is set to be the largest field in the event’s history. SD Worx-Protime - the team of last year’s winner, Lotte Kopecky - are one of the 12 WorldTour teams set to race, along with FDJ-Suez and a host of other major teams.
As well as SD Worx and FDJ-Suez, the other teams from the top level of women’s professional cycling on the startlist are AG Insurance-Soudal, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, Ceratizit, Lidl-Trek, Movistar, Picnic PostNL, Visma-Lease a Bike, UAE Team ADQ and Uno-X Mobility. All five of the British registered UCI Continental teams - Smurfit Westrock, Hess Cycling, Das Hutchinson, Handsling Alba Development and CJ O'Shea Racing are set to compete, along with EF Education-Oatly, and a Great Britain squad.
After racing in the last two editions of the race, UAE Team ADQ's Elynor Bäckstedt said she would relish the opportunity to race in front of the British crowds once more: "The UK crowds are incredible, seeing all the kids come out from schools to watch are so special.
"For us as a team it’ll be super important, the course is varied so there is an opportunity for everyone and it will be a great race for us to do and showcase to the world what the UK has to offer."
Taking place between 5 and 8 June, the race will take place in northern England and Scotland, with the southernmost point on the course being North Yorkshire. The final stage will be held in Glasgow on a city centre circuit.
"We are delighted to be bringing some of the world’s best teams and riders to our communities this June as a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour and to showcase the very best of their character and terrain on what will be four challenging stages," Jonathan Day, managing director of British Cycling Events, previously said.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"On behalf of British Cycling Events I would like to pay thanks to our partners across the four stages for supporting the hosting and delivery of this summer's race and enabling us to bring another memorable and action packed four days of world class racing to their communities."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Cyclists could face life sentences for killing pedestrians if new law passed in England and Wales
Reckless cycling currently carries a maximum two-year jail term
By Tom Thewlis
-
'I was calorie counting – I couldn't eat one blueberry over': How one British rider overcame years of underfueling and turned pro
A diabetes diagnosis didn’t stop Hamish Armitt from reaching his potential – but an eating disorder almost did
By Tom Davidson
-
Full Tour of Britain Women route announced, taking place from North Yorkshire to Glasgow
British Cycling's Women's WorldTour four-stage race will take place in northern England and Scotland
By Tom Thewlis
-
'Once we were four, I was really confident about winning' - Tenacious Lotte Kopecky hangs in at Tour of Flanders for victory
The Belgian isn't interested in making history, but is just doing so accidentally
By Adam Becket
-
Class of 2025: Meet the 12 British cyclists who turned pro this year
A bounteous 12 Brits have stepped up to the pro ranks in 2025. Tom Davidson traces the skyward trajectories of a former runner, an adoptive Italian, and the WorldTour’s youngest rider
By Tom Davidson
-
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak announces pregnancy and early retirement
"There is no more beautiful reason to say goodbye," says former world champion
By Tom Davidson