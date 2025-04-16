Full Tour of Britain Women route announced, taking place from North Yorkshire to Glasgow
British Cycling's Women's WorldTour four-stage race will take place in northern England and Scotland
British Cycling has announced that Glasgow will host the final stage of the Tour of Britain Women in June, with Dalby Forest, the North Yorkshire Moors, the Scottish Borders and Tees Valley all set to host the race at various points.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the national governing body confirmed that Glasgow would make its debut as a host venue for the Women’s WorldTour event with the final stage taking place on a city centre circuit in a similar style to the elite road races at the Glasgow World Championships in 2023.
Taking place between 5 and 8 June, the race will take place solely in northern England and Scotland, with the southernmost point on the course being North Yorkshire. As well as Glasgow, the rest of the host venues will be making their first appearances as part of the women’s race.
The opening stage will take place between Dalby Forest and Redcar, before Hartlepool and Saltburn-by-Sea host stage two. The third stage is then set to take place in the Scottish Borders in Kelso, with the race then concluding in Glasgow. The Redcar and Saltburn area has regularly played host to the British national road championships, with Pfeiffer Georgi winning two successive national road titles on the slopes of Saltburn Bank.
Jonathan Day, managing director of British Cycling Events, said the route announcement was a sign of British Cycling "breaking new ground" with the race and that the event would aid them in their mission of "spreading the joy of cycling" along the route.
"Being able to finish the race overall in the heart of a major city like Glasgow will be a great way to round out this year’s Tour," he said. "We are delighted to be bringing some of the world’s best teams and riders to our communities this June as a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour and to showcase the very best of their character and terrain on what will be four challenging stages.
"On behalf of British Cycling Events I would like to pay thanks to our partners across the four stages for supporting the hosting and delivery of this summer's race and enabling us to bring another memorable and action packed four days of world class racing to their communities."
Last year, Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime took victory after four stages in north Wales and Manchester, with the Belgian world champion winning two stages en-route to the overall win. Her teammate Lorena Wiebes also won a stage, with Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv AlUla Jayco) taking the final day.
The full list of teams and riders is expected over the next month.
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
