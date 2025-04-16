Full Tour of Britain Women route announced, taking place from North Yorkshire to Glasgow

British Cycling's Women's WorldTour four-stage race will take place in northern England and Scotland

Lotte Kopecky
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

British Cycling has announced that Glasgow will host the final stage of the Tour of Britain Women in June, with Dalby Forest, the North Yorkshire Moors, the Scottish Borders and Tees Valley all set to host the race at various points.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the national governing body confirmed that Glasgow would make its debut as a host venue for the Women’s WorldTour event with the final stage taking place on a city centre circuit in a similar style to the elite road races at the Glasgow World Championships in 2023.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like