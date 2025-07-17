Tour of Britain Men stages three and four details announced

Stages three and four of the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will run across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Warwickshire, British Cycling announced on Friday.

After two opening stages in Suffolk, details of which were revealed earlier this week, stage three will start in Milton Keynes before finishing in Ampthill, before stage four is raced from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The race is set to take place over six stages, starting Tuesday September 2. It has been reported that it will finish in Cardiff, but details of the final two stages are yet to be published.

Milton Keynes last hosted the race in 2008, but the race has never been to Central Bedfordshire and Ampthill before. The exact route of the stage is yet to be announced, but it will run from Midsummer Boulevard in Milton Keynes to Woburn Street in Ampthill.

"Milton Keynes is truly a cycling city with more than 200 miles of redways, two national cycle routes and so many passionate cyclists," Cllr Mick Legg, Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for sport and leisure, said. "We’re excited to welcome the Lloyds Tour of Britain back to our city and it promises to be a fantastic celebration for all our cycling enthusiasts."

"Many of us remember the moment we were inspired to take up a sport, so perhaps amongst those who watch the athletes whizz past them in September will be a future cycling champion." Cllr Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, added. "We hope it will be a thrilling day for all residents and visitors alike and are looking forward to welcoming the riders and celebrating this world-class sporting event with our communities."

Stage four will take in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire, as the county hosts the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men for the first time since 2019, when Mathieu van der Poel (then Corendon-Circus) won on the punchy finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

"This is a fantastic boost for Warwickshire, and I am particularly delighted to see the breadth of the county that will be encapsulated within the Tour," Cllr George Finch, interim leader of Warwickshire County Council, said. "From north to south, towns to countryside, this event will shine a light on what an incredible place Warwickshire is to live and visit onto an international stage."