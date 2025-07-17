Tour of Britain Men stages three and four details announced

Biggest British men's race to visit Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Warwickshire after Suffolk start

Crowds at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park in 2019
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Stages three and four of the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will run across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Warwickshire, British Cycling announced on Friday.

After two opening stages in Suffolk, details of which were revealed earlier this week, stage three will start in Milton Keynes before finishing in Ampthill, before stage four is raced from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

