Tour of Britain Men reveals Cardiff finale in honour of Geraint Thomas

Tour de France winner set for hometown send-off in retirement race

Geraint Thomas at the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

The 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will honour Geraint Thomas’s career with a finish in his home city of Cardiff, it was announced on Wednesday.

As first reported by Cycling Weekly last month, the six-stage race, set to take place from 2-7 September, will close with a finale in South Wales. Stage five will finish with a double ascent of The Tumble, a steep, 5km climb near Abergavenney, before a final day ode to Thomas.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1