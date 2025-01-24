Hope for Welsh velodrome where Geraint Thomas began career after plans for new site scrapped

Historic Welsh club Maindy Flyers CC express their relief after Cardiff council axe plans for new site elsewhere in the city

Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas speaking at an event held by Maindy Flyers during a Team Sky visit to the velodrome in 2018
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Maindy Flyers Youth Cycling Club in South Wales have expressed their relief after Cardiff Council binned plans to move its historic outdoor velodrome to a new location elsewhere in the city.

Maindy Velodrome is a historical institution in the local region and has been the home of the club since it was formed in 1995 in Maindy Park. It is also the location where 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas started out along with the likes of Elinor Barker and Owain Doull.

