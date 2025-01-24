Hope for Welsh velodrome where Geraint Thomas began career after plans for new site scrapped

Maindy Flyers Youth Cycling Club in South Wales have expressed their relief after Cardiff Council binned plans to move its historic outdoor velodrome to a new location elsewhere in the city.

Maindy Velodrome is a historical institution in the local region and has been the home of the club since it was formed in 1995 in Maindy Park. It is also the location where 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas started out along with the likes of Elinor Barker and Owain Doull.

The local council has had plans in place to expand the nearby Cathays High School onto the site for a number of years with the club potentially having to relocate as a result to a new velodrome in the Cardiff Bay area of the city. At the time plans were being drawn up, Maindy's co-chairman Alan Davis expressed grave concerns regarding the new project.

However, late last week it was revealed that plans for the new site at Cardiff International Sports Village in the bay area had been axed in favour of a new golf facility instead which Davis told Cycling Weekly was a relief.

"We would never oppose it if the council wanted to build a new velodrome in Cardiff to support what we were already doing at Maindy," he said. "But what Maindy provides is what we think is a fairly unique facility in that it combines both road and track.

"Our concern with the plans for the new velodrome, apart from the location, was that the design of the track was dictated not by the needs of cyclists, but by the amount of space that was available to put a track on."

He added: "We were going to end up with a track that was very much oriented towards fixed wheel only, whereas at Maindy with the shallower banking and the longer track, we can train more people, we could train comfortably on both fixed wheel and free wheel bikes so it's much more versatile.

"That was our main concern. And if the council wants to propose building a new velodrome somewhere else, so long as Maindy is maintained, we'll support that all the way down the line. But we want to retain Maindy as it is a unique and historic venue. And we feel that what we have given to the cycling world, not just cycling in South Wales or Wales, or even Britain, is really important."

Lack of dialogue and consultation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Davis told Cycling Weekly that he believes the positive reputation both Maindy Flyers and their home venue has gradually built for itself has not gone unnoticed, partly due to a name drop from the club’s most well-known alumni, Thomas, during his victory celebrations after his Tour victory.

"I'm not aware of any other Tour de France champion standing on the podium in the Champs-Élysées, referring back to the kids where he started and naming that facility," he said. "In fact, we've just been approached by somebody who's planning to visit from South Africa for the summer. They have a young son and they have asked if they can come and join us for the summer. That's fantastic and purely based on the reputation that we have as a club."

Davis did however make clear that the issue of relocation has not gone away completely as the council may return with new plans.

According to a BBC report, the council are said to be considering alternative plans on "how to bring a closed-loop cycle track and velodrome to the city in the future" but a subsequent club statement from Maindy Flyers made clear that the club remained concerned at the lack of open dialogue and consultation between the interested parties, including Beicio Cymru (formerly Welsh Cycling), in order to ensure that the future of the outdoor track would be guaranteed.

"The club remains concerned that no long-term assurances have been made for the future of the Maindy Track," the club said. "Prior to the recent announcements and press statements neither the council or our own governing body engaged with us about these developments.

"The club remains committed to help any organisation that wishes to consult with us on the future needs of young cyclists. We welcome the opportunity to share our experience as the largest and most successful youth cycling club in Britain."