Funds sought for new cyclo-cross centre of excellence in the UK

"Build it and they will come" is the mysterious message spoken to Kevin Costner’s character in the 1989 film ‘Field of Dreams’. Now, Tim Ferguson is hoping to do the same for his land in Yorkshire, but rather than ghosts of baseball all-stars, he wants to attract a crop of up-and-coming cyclo-cross talent.

Ferguson, father of British Movistar pro Cat and manager of women's junior team Shibden Apex RT, has begun plans to open a centre of excellence for cyclo-cross and mountain biking this year.

The site will operate as a training and racing venue, and will be free of charge to use, funded instead by sponsors. There’s no catch, Ferguson stressed, just a desire to encourage and increase competition opportunities for keen racers.

“I'm a passionate cyclist, and involved in so many different parts of cycling. This is a giving back thing,” he told Cycling Weekly. “We won’t be charging for race organisers to hire the venue. There will be no bureaucratic red tape, because we own the land.”

Work has already commenced at the site. (Image credit: Tim Ferguson)

Ferguson’s plans for the project became serious when his company, outdoor centre High Adventure, purchased adjoining land beside its location near Skipton, North Yorkshire last March.

Development is already underway, with the new area set to become the ‘Woodside Cycle Centre’, a state-of-the-art hub.

“I think we’re crying out for it, and a lot of these venues as well, not just one,” Ferguson said.

Having secured permanent jet washes courtesy of Muc-Off, he is now seeking “sponsors for cash, sponsors for material, and people who are prepared to help with labour” for the project.

A Crowdfunder page has been created with a goal of raising £30,000 for the centre. Among other things, this money will go towards constructing a 200m gravel road to act as the start-finish straight, a path leading into the 'Hell's Steps' feature – "a big, big set of steps," Ferguson said – a commissaires cabin, and a podium.

The vision is to host cyclo-cross races potentially as early as this summer.

Donations can be made to the Woodside Cycle Centre project now on Crowdfunder.