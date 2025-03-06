Getting your bike prepped for spring? The Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit comes with everything you need and it's now got a 44% discount at Amazon

The clocks go forward on Sunday, 30th March, which means longer days and warmer riding are just around the corner. You may be dusting your bike down from its winter hibernation and thinking of treating your pride and joy to some TLC.

If so, then this deal from Muc-Off has all its best bike cleaning products in one handy package, ready to have your bike running sweetly and looking like new. Not many brands do bike cleaning and lubricating products better than Muc-Off, and you can grab the Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit at Amazon for just £56.04 – a massive 44% off the £99.99 list price.

The Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit includes the brand's award-winning Bike Cleaner, Microcell Sponge, Soft Washing Brush, Detailing Brush, Two Prong Brush, Microfibre Cloth, Drivetrain Cleaner, Bike Protect and Bio Wet Lube. It comes in a super handy storage box too – with plenty of room to add bike tools and spares.

Muc-Off is renowned for having some of the best cycling cleaning products on the market and has specialised in bike care products for over 30 years.

The family-owned British company started with its iconic pink Nano Tech Cleaner in 1994 and has gone on to launch a huge range of innovative products that includes some of the best bike lubes, degreasers and it's recently launched portable bike-safe Muc-Off Pressure Washer.

Muc-Off products include it's range of bike safe Pressure Washers. (Image credit: Muc-Off)

At this price, it's a bargain buy and even worth considering as a perfect gift for any bike fanatic.

This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below you'll find all the best Muc-Off cleaning and protecting deals in your territory.