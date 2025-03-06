Getting your bike prepped for spring? The Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit comes with everything you need and it's now got a 44% discount at Amazon

Save almost £50 on this fully loaded bike cleaning kit, including the brand's award-winning Nano Tech Bike Cleaner.

Muc-Off products being used on a bike
Muc-Off has been around for decades and renowned for its bike care products.
The clocks go forward on Sunday, 30th March, which means longer days and warmer riding are just around the corner. You may be dusting your bike down from its winter hibernation and thinking of treating your pride and joy to some TLC.

If so, then this deal from Muc-Off has all its best bike cleaning products in one handy package, ready to have your bike running sweetly and looking like new. Not many brands do bike cleaning and lubricating products better than Muc-Off, and you can grab the Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit at Amazon for just £56.04 – a massive 44% off the £99.99 list price.

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit
Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit: was £99.99 now £56.04 at Amazon

Save 44% on the Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit, which has everything you need to treat your bike including the famous Pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner, Bio Drivechain Cleaner, lube and much more.

Price check: Muc-Off: £100

View Deal

