Bargain Alert! Get £100 off the Muc-Off Mobile Washer - a winter essential and my top tip for surviving the Cyclocross season

For many, the cross season has already started. Here in the UK, we have already had the Hope Supercross series. For me, however, the season really starts with the first national on October 5th in Derby. This marks the start of my winter weekends spent travelling the country and either shooting the action or being part of the race-day support crew.

A staple piece of kit for any cyclocross racer, support crew, and one of my own favourite bike cleaning essentials is a quality pressure washer, which makes short work of even the filthiest bike. You won't find a dirtier example of a bike than a deep winter, mud-covered, and just-raced cyclocross bike.

The mobility of the best pressure washers can make or break their usability, and with cables and hose pipes, it can be difficult, even at home. The best I've used is the Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer, and the clue in the name, 'mobile'. It also comes with a powerful battery, a large internal water tank, and a host of useful accessories – it's a product I love and can highly recommend.

Right now at Muc-Off, you can grab the Mobile Pressure Washer Starter Bundle with a superb 40% off, meaning it's available for just £150, and £100 off the RRP of £250.

Save £150 on the Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter Bundle at Muc-Off.

The Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter Bundle has now hit one of its best-ever prices and includes everything you need to give your bike the deep clean it deserves. I'd suggest grabbing one fast, as they are likely to be snapped up fast.

Save £100 Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter Bundle: was £250 now £150 at Muc-Off At just £150, the Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter Bundle is, in my opinion, a bargain, and if you're in the market for one, you're unlikely to see a better deal. The starter bundle includes the washer, a 40V lithium-ion battery, an extra-long hose, four lances, including the brilliant snow foam lance and a bottle of the Muc-Off Nano Tech Cleaner.

We haven't reviewed the Muc-Off Mobile Washer at Cycling Weekly, but I already own it and would definitely score it with top marks. It does everything brilliantly, and the 40V lithium-ion battery powers the 500W motor long enough to get me through multiple washes during a cyclocross race, and it even delivers enough pressure to wash my car.

With two modes, Boost and Eco, the Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer offers plenty of power where it matters. According to Muc-Off, the pressure is claimed to be 45 Bar (652 psi) in Boost mode and 35 Bar (507 psi) in Eco mode. You can also purchase an additional battery for around £80, which will provide approximately 1 hour of cleaning time, more than enough to deep clean any bike or multiple bikes multiple times.

When it comes to the actual cleaning, the Muc-Off washer is excellent, and the snow-foam lance transforms the Muc-Off Nano Tech Bike Cleaner into thick snow foam for the ultimate and efficient deep clean. For a quick clean, during the heat of a cyclocross race, for example, the adjustable cleaning lance allows you to adjust the pressure for heavier grime on your tyres and blasting of thick mud and crud.

My only gripe is that, if you use it at home, it doesn't matter. However, the mobility doesn't mean you can travel in your van or car with water actually in it – the unit isn't sealed for obvious reasons, as you need to put water in it. You'll need a water source when you come to use it, or consider buying the Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Water Tank to save yourself any water-fueled anxiety.

Mobility is the trump card for this Muc-Off unit, with no power cables or hose needed. (Image credit: Muc-Off)

If you're not in the market for a pressure washer, then the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, running from October 7 to 8, will likely be packed with cycling deals. Our Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub is the go-to destination for finding all the best discounts and cycling bargains. We'll be updating this page regularly as new deals become available, so be sure to bookmark it.

To take advantage of this and all the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be a signed-up Amazon Prime member. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial at any time before the first payment is taken.

This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below you'll find all the best Muc-Off Pressure Washer deals in your territory.