Amazon's Black Friday Sales are almost here, running from November 20 to December 1

In the meantime, Amazon and many cycling retailers are already discounting products as they try to tempt us with early reductions. One early deal I've spotted is our best overall pick for the best electric bike pump – the Cycplus AS2 Pro, which is now 32% off. It means you can pick up the Cycplus AS2 Pro for just $87.99, a brilliant $42 discount of the MSRP of $129.99.

The $42 discount is the lowest price we've seen on this top-rated electric pump, so if you have one on your radar, it's worth grabbing at this price quickly, as it's unlikely to go any lower during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Save 32% ($42) Cycplus AS2 Pro: was $129.99 now $87.99 at Amazon In addition to taking the top spot in our electric pumps group test, the Cycplus AS2 Pro scored impressively when tested by Anne-Marije Rook. She thought the AS2 Pro delivered, thanks to its compact size, precise performance, and ease of use, making it a practical tool for regular rides. It missed out on the perfect score mostly for its cost, so with this 30% discount, it might just tempt you into saying goodbye to the handpump for good. <p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.cyclingweekly.com/reviews/cycplus-as2-pro-reviewed-electric-precise-and-compact-is-this-the-bike-pump-for-the-21st-century"><strong>Cycplus AS2 Pro Review<strong>. Read our full Cycplus AS2 Pro Review.

In our group test of the best electric pumps, we put the leading brands' electric inflators through their paces. Our expert testers scored the Cycplus AS2 Pro a flawless 5 out of 5 stars, and picked it as the best overall, saying: "The Cycplus AS2 Pro stands out as the best of the bunch. Its speed, precision, and programmability make it the top choice in performance and convenience."

The best electric bike pumps are generally, brilliant compact devices, lightweight and easily popped into your cycling jersey or favourite saddle bag. I've also used the Cycplus AS2 Pro, and I have nothing but praise for this electric pump.

My own highlights include the large LED screen, which shows the precise pressure readings, which you can enter to your exact requirement, up to 120 PSI, and has a decent enough battery life to have you covered for the majority of rides. The LED screen also shows the battery status, and I've never been caught out.

The auto shut-off function is very handy, kicking in when the desired pressure is hit, saving battery life. The AS2 Pro also charges fast, with a full recharge taking around 30 minutes. It's so light, at a feathery 120g, you barely even notice it's there.

It's worth noting that this, like the majority of electric pumps, can get quite hot when using, so you need to be aware when using inner tubes with plastic valves, because they can melt. If you still use inner tubes (I don't), most models come with an additional valve to alleviate this.

Having used the Cycplus for a while now, in my opinion, the positives outweigh those overheating points, and the convenience of use, precise pressure levels (especially with this model and its LED screen), and the lack of effort when it's required are all box tickers for me.

