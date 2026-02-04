Take our cycling survey for the chance to win a $300/£250 in Amazon vouchers
Talk to us about why you cycle, what you ride, and how you watch
Talk to us about your life on two wheels for the chance to win a £250/$300 Amazon voucher.
Our latest survey gives you the opportunity to shape the industry through telling us about what you ride, how you ride, how you watch cycling and more.
The survey will take roughly 10-20 minutes to complete, and to thank you for your time, you will be given the option to enter a prize draw to win a £250/$300 Amazon voucher.
It will help influence our content at Cycling Weekly, both in print and online. Now's your chance to direct us towards your interests.
To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the questionnaire. Your information will only be used for the purpose of the prize draw. You can submit your answers without providing those details. Any quotes you give in answer boxes might be used anonymously, with your permission.
The prize draw opened at 12pm UK time on 3 February and closes at 12pm GMT on 15 March. 18+, UK/US/Ireland residents only. The winner will be randomly drawn from all valid entries received and shall be notified by Future by email within 28 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a UK/US/Ireland delivery address.
The survey closes on 15 March too.
