Unbound, Ironman and ski mountaineering: Michael Woods unveils post-WorldTour privateer schedule

The 39-year-old Canadian retired from the WorldTour at the end of 2025 but says he still has "a few more years left in the tank"

Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published
Michael Woods
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Woods isn’t done competing yet. The 39-year-old Canadian retired from the WorldTour at the end of 2025 but his appetite for challenging himself hasn’t faded.

In a reflective blog post published today, the four-time Grand Tour stage winner revealed that he plans to compete in triathlon, gravel racing, mountain bike marathons and ski mountaineering.

The former Canadian national champion had hoped to end his time on the WorldTour at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, a race on home soil that helped launch his career more than a decade earlier. Instead, his final race turned out to be the closing stage of the 2025 Tour de France on a cold, wet Champs-Élysées.

"Crossing the line with Benjamin Thomas at the Tour, I had no idea this would be my last race as a professional cyclist," he writes. "I wasn’t rolling around the Champs-Élysées thinking this was my final pro road race."

"Instead of sinking beers on Rue St. Catherine post-race [in Montréal], I found myself sitting at a dinner table in the Shouldice Hernia Hospital with a bunch of men my dad’s age, discussing our impending hernia surgeries and retirements," Woods shares.

Explore More
Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.