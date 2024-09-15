Michael Woods aims to shine at GP Montréal after disappointment last time out

Woods buoyed by recent Vuelta a España stage win as he gets set to race back on home turf

Michael Woods
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Michael Woods says he is determined to right a few wrongs at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal after being left disappointed in his performance last time out. 

Woods finished 15th behind last year’s winner Adam Yates, but said his recent stage win at the Vuelta a España gave him a huge amount of confidence that he would make a significant improvement on last year’s showing on Sunday. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸