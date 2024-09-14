Tadej Pogačar misses out on GP Québec win on return to WorldTour action

Slovenian finishes seventh in first race back since third Tour de France victory

Tadej Pogacar
Pogačar on a recon ride before Friday's race in Québec
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tadej Pogačar was denied the win on his return to WorldTour racing at the GP Québec, but he showed ominous signs of what’s to come as his World Championships preparation ramps up in Canada. 

The Slovenian has not raced since taking his third Tour de France victory in July. Pogačar tore into the final laps on the Québec circuit, urging his UAE Emirates teammates to ramp up the pace as he got set to launch a typically unanswerable attack to get the race won. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸