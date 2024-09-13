'This one's for my grandma': Michael Matthews rounds off emotional week with third GP Québec victory

Australian’s grandmother passed away the week before he travelled to Canada

Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Michael Matthews capped an emotional and difficult week in Canada by taking his third victory at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec. 

After arriving in North America, the 32-year-old watched his grandmother’s funeral online from his hotel room after she recently passed away in Australia. Matthews was full of emotion at the finish and dedicated his win, at a race that’s rapidly becoming his own, to her memory. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸