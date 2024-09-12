Tadej Pogačar skips Disneyland trip as World Championships preparation begins

Pogačar aiming for GP Québec and Montréal double as he makes a return to WorldTour racing in Canada

Tadej Pogacar
Pogačar on a GP Québec course recon on Wednesday
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tadej Pogačar arrived in Canada on Tuesday excited, confident and ready to race after a long layoff since taking his third Tour de France title in July. 

After the highs of becoming the first man since Marco Pantani in 1998 to do the Giro d’Italia Tour double, the Slovenian enjoyed a peaceful, relaxing summer in his home country. But now as he gets set to make his return to racing in Canada at the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal, he says he's ready for his next huge goal. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

