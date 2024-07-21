How Tadej Pogačar created history and won the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double

A journey that was supposedly fraught with risk and uncertainty was anything but for Giro d'Italia and Tour de France victor Tadej Pogačar

It all started in the back of a taxi in December for Tadej Pogačar with a cheeky ‘andiamo’ – let’s go. The genesis of a journey of 6,814km, 97,200 metres of elevation gain, 13 summit finishes, four time trials, 39 days as leader, 12 (twelve) victorious stages, wind, rain, snow, roasting heat, bottles gifted to fans, glasses and jerseys given to fellow riders, and a successful attempt at doing what many greats have tried and failed, and only Coppi, Anquetil, Merckx, Hinault, Roche, Indurain and Pantani have done, but no-one since 1998: the Giro-Tour double.

Cycling’s most complex challenge – his verdict when it was announced: “It’s one of the hardest things to achieve” – rendered all but impossible in the modern age, with him branded foolish for even trying it. But why do just one Grand Tour, when, “in my head, I can do all three if I want,” the 25-year-old stated. Why, too, do just the earliest one, when there’s so much more cycling still to be done. “If you do just the Giro, it’s basically the end of the season,” he pointed out. And, most importantly, why do only one three-week race, when you cannot only do two, but can win two. “I think after the Giro I’ll have solid time to recover,” he prophetically claimed.

