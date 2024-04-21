Tadej Pogačar wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège with an unstoppable attack on La Redoute

The UAE Team Emirates rider takes his sixth Monument victory at La Doyenne

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By Joseph Lycett
published

After UAE Team Emirates controlled the race throughout the day, Tadej Pogačar took the victory at the 2024 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège with a decisive attack on La Redoute with 35km to go.

This marked the Slovenian rider’s sixth Monument victory of his career, as he added another win at La Doyenne to his palmarès after previously winning the race in 2021, putting him alongside the likes of Francesco Moser and Johan Museeuw.

