How Visma-Lease a Bike plan to attack Tadej Pogačar in Tour de France queen stage: 'For sure Jonas goes there'

The Dutch team are hoping to replicate their successes of the past two years to take the battle for the yellow jersey into the final weekend.

And so here we are, the eve of a Tour de France queen stage, a once-a-year event that has proven to be Tadej Pogačar’s undoing in each of the past two editions: first came the Col du Granon in 2022, and then the Col de la Loze in 2023. Will Isola 2000 add to his nightmare collection?

Going into stage 19, a 145km ride with more than 4,500m of climbing, UAE Team Emirates’s Pogačar has a lead of 3:11 to Visma-Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard, the man who has delivered those most brutal of defeats. For Vingegaard, the defending champion, to make it a hat-trick of queen stage triumphs, he’s going to have to go deeper than ever before and produce a performance that supersedes his other masterclasses.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

