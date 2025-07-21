'I'll risk losing second place to take yellow' – Jonas Vingegaard vows to go on attack in Tour de France final week

Four minutes down ahead of stage 16, Visma-Lease a Bike's Dane has nothing to lose

Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard is in an unenviable position heading into the third week of the Tour de France. At the end of stage 15 the Visma-Lease a Bike rider trailed Tadej Pogačar by 4:13, and there hasn't been a moment at this Tour where the momentum has looked like it is heading in his direction, as opposed to Pogačar in yellow.

There are three summit finishes left at this year's race, three chances left for Vingegaard to turn the tide, to surmount what seems like an almost unassailable lead. Vingegaard, however, can't say that the lead is unassailable, he has to keep on trying to Paris, otherwise, what is the point?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1