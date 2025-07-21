'I'll risk losing second place to take yellow' – Jonas Vingegaard vows to go on attack in Tour de France final week

Jonas Vingegaard is in an unenviable position heading into the third week of the Tour de France. At the end of stage 15 the Visma-Lease a Bike rider trailed Tadej Pogačar by 4:13, and there hasn't been a moment at this Tour where the momentum has looked like it is heading in his direction, as opposed to Pogačar in yellow.

There are three summit finishes left at this year's race, three chances left for Vingegaard to turn the tide, to surmount what seems like an almost unassailable lead. Vingegaard, however, can't say that the lead is unassailable, he has to keep on trying to Paris, otherwise, what is the point?

To that end, Vingegaard is prepared to risk his current podium place to try and win overall, or at least, that's what he says. It is a compelling argument, given the two-time Tour winner has finished second twice before; there would be little to be gained from another time on the podium, smiling through gritted teeth as Pogačar was crowned again.

"We've made a plan for that," he said at his rest day press conference. "I've already finished second twice and won twice. I have to try, and that means I'll take the risk of losing my second place to still take the yellow jersey and win the Tour. I really believe I can still make a difference."

Often, in the last week of a Grand Tour, riders become more and more defensive as their placing looks increasingly secure, and they can only lose, not win. That is not the approach Vingegaard wants to take, if you believe him, anyway.

"I definitely think I can still win," he said. "Of course, it looks very difficult at the moment. It's a big gap, but I definitely still think I can do it. Normally, the third week of a Grand Tour is my strong point. Of course, I'm not going to reveal our tactics, but I do believe in them."

"Attacking. That's what we have to do. Let's be honest, I'm more than four minutes behind Tadej, so we have to try something. But again, I'm not going to elaborate on that now."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are strong words from the 28-year-old, but let's take him at his word. On the road to Mont Ventoux on Tuesday and then Courchevel and La Plagne on Thursday and Friday, let's expect fireworks from Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team.

Fortunately for this plan, he feels like he's on the up: "I do feel like I'm getting better and better, yes. My level is rising this Tour. Obviously, I had two bad days, I don't normally have those in a Grand Tour, so that's a shame. But you can only look ahead, and if you stop believing you can win, then it's definitely not going to happen."

However, he also faces an opponent in Pogačar who has taken time at almost every opportunity, and is now also apparently healthy after getting over a small illness. It will not be easy.

"To be honest, he looks very strong so far," Vingegaard said of his opponent. "I can't say he has any weaknesses at the moment. I think he's one of the most complete riders in the peloton, if not the most complete. So he doesn't really have any weaknesses. And even if I did find one, I wouldn't be telling you about it here.:

"[He's] not stronger than I expected," he cautioned. "The time gap between us is mainly because I had two bad days. Honestly, I don't think he's much better than he was at the Critérium du Dauphiné. If he's even better. My performance was poor during my bad days. I know my level is much higher and that I can do much better. That's why I'm not losing faith in myself."

There are six more stages for the tide to be turned, and that needs to start on stage 16 to Ventoux. Whether Vingegaard can back his words up on the rode is to be seen, and rather depends on one Tadej Pogačar, too.